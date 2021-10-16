Warrant Rescinded For Arrest of Rhaka Khan

It was reported last month that a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Rhaka Khan, but now PWInsider reports that the arrest warrant has been rescinded for Trenesha Daniyall Biggers (Khan’s real name). She posted a Personal Recognizance Bond yesterday, resulting in the rescinding.

She is facing charges before the 409th District Court in El Paso, Texas for interference with child custody and “aggravated kidnapping facilitate.” The trial has already been slowed down due to COVID-19 and postponed six times. There is currently a status conference scheduled for October 22 and a Judge’s conference on November 8.

She was indicted in August of 2019 and was actually on the most wanted fugitives list for El Paso after she didn’t appear in court and was arraigned in December of that year.

Interference with child custody is taking or keeping a child when you know that doing so violates a court order or judgement and is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in prison.