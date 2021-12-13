Warrior Wrestling 17 Results: Will Ospreay Wins Warrior Wrestling Championship

Warrior Wrestling held their ‘Warrior Wrestling 17’ event last night from the Tinley Park Convention Center in Tinley Park, Illinois. It aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship: Aramis (c) def. Demonic Flamita

* Sam Adonis def. Matt Taven

* Rocky Romero def. KC Navarro

* Fuego Del Sol def. Carlos Romo

* Skye Blue def. Axel Rico and Billie Starkz and Gringo Loco

* Dante Martin def. Joey Janela

* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) def. Mercedes Martinez

* Warrior Wrestling Championship: Will Ospreay def. Trey Miguel (c) and Blake Christian to win the title.