wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling 17 Results: Will Ospreay Wins Warrior Wrestling Championship
Warrior Wrestling held their ‘Warrior Wrestling 17’ event last night from the Tinley Park Convention Center in Tinley Park, Illinois. It aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship: Aramis (c) def. Demonic Flamita
* Sam Adonis def. Matt Taven
* Rocky Romero def. KC Navarro
* Fuego Del Sol def. Carlos Romo
* Skye Blue def. Axel Rico and Billie Starkz and Gringo Loco
* Dante Martin def. Joey Janela
* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) def. Mercedes Martinez
* Warrior Wrestling Championship: Will Ospreay def. Trey Miguel (c) and Blake Christian to win the title.
DAMN!!🙌🏻 That was freaking amazing!!@_BlakeChristian #WarriorWrestling17 | #Warrior17 pic.twitter.com/s63aB2aPfF
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 13, 2021
THAT. POP. 👀
Skye wins! #WARRIOR17 pic.twitter.com/F7G5ZTmMPo
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) December 12, 2021
There's a reason he's STILL the Warrior Wrestling Lucha Champion, folks! @AramisLuchador #WARRIOR17 pic.twitter.com/2LiLkSF5Bc
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) December 12, 2021
Fight Forever. #WARRIOR17 pic.twitter.com/FU2O8ozVOl
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) December 13, 2021
.@WillOspreay plans to carry all his gold down the ramp in the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom. #WarriorWrestling17 | #Warrior17 pic.twitter.com/xXNtu7dJzo
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 13, 2021
