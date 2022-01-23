Warrior Wrestling 18 Results 1.22.22: Brian Cage vs. WIll Ospreay, More

Warrior Wrestling held its latest show on Saturday night with Brian Cage vs. Will Ospreay in the main event and more. You can check out the higholights below, per PWInsider:

* Silas Young pinned Davey Bang by putting his feet on the ropes.

* 5-Way Lucha Scramble: Sam Adonis def. Aramis, Gringo Loco, ASF, and Drago Kid to win the Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championshop.

* Mil Muertes pinned Beast Man via the Straight To Hell.

* KC Navarro pinned Myron Reed via inside cradle.

* Warhorse beat Rohit Raju via sharpshooter.

* Tom Lawlor beat Anthony Henry by TKO

* Dante Martin and Skye Blue beat Kylie Rae and Isaiah Velasquez

* Will Ospreay def. Brian Cage via StormBreaker