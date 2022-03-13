wrestling / News

Warrior Wrestling 20 Results 03.12.22 – Indianapolis, IN: Killer Kross, Thunder Rosa In Action

March 12, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Full results (courtesy of Wrestling-News.net) from today’s Warrior Wrestling 20 event at McGowan Hall in Indianapolis, Indiana are below. The show aired on FITE TV.

* Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Silas Young

* Jake Crist defeated Storm Grayson

* Sam Adonis defeated Psycho Clown to retain the Warrior Wrestling Lucha Title

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated KC Navarro

* Killer Kross defeated Jake Something

* Thunder Rosa defeated Skye Blue and Athena to retain the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title

* Lance Archer defeated Mike Bennett

* Lil’ Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Myron Reed) defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) and Dante Leon & Arez

