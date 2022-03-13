wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling 20 Results 03.12.22 – Indianapolis, IN: Killer Kross, Thunder Rosa In Action
Full results (courtesy of Wrestling-News.net) from today’s Warrior Wrestling 20 event at McGowan Hall in Indianapolis, Indiana are below. The show aired on FITE TV.
* Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Silas Young
* Jake Crist defeated Storm Grayson
* Sam Adonis defeated Psycho Clown to retain the Warrior Wrestling Lucha Title
* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated KC Navarro
* Killer Kross defeated Jake Something
* Thunder Rosa defeated Skye Blue and Athena to retain the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title
* Lance Archer defeated Mike Bennett
* Lil’ Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Myron Reed) defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) and Dante Leon & Arez
Beautiful 450 from Sam Adonis! #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/O2XmWlAhh4
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 13, 2022
DOOMSDAY has come to @WarriorWrstlng. ⏳
❌@realKILLERkross ❌#Warrior20 #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/Cw8E68gHlQ
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 13, 2022
This is gonna be fkng good!!@realKILLERkross @JakeSomething_ #Warrior20 #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/oypcIJWkWo
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 13, 2022
A huge thanks 🙏🏼🙏🏼 to @RealMikeBennett for answering the call at the last minute to help us make up for these frustrating weather-related cancellations.
He's having fun with our #WarriorWrestling fans in Indianapolis tonight! …right up until @LanceHoyt arrived. 😬 pic.twitter.com/jbZFTmnWEF
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 13, 2022
👀Not tonight. @JakeSomething_ @realKILLERkross #Warrior20 #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/XWrT3zSaf9
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 13, 2022
Double stomp connects!@thunderrosa22 #Warrior20 #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/CDrn2gAU10
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 13, 2022
Athena vs Skye Blue vs @thunderrosa22!
LET'S FKNG GO!!#Warrior20 #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/lR9ti3vz0P
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 13, 2022
.@realKILLERkross is just getting started.💀#Warrior20 #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/jgf7dWXD6X
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 13, 2022
