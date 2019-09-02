wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling 6 Results: Mick Foley Confronts Frank the Clown
Warrior Wrestling held their sixth event at the Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, which featured Mick Foley confronting Frank the Clown and more. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Soberano Jr. defeated Templario
– Sam Adonis and Gringo Loco defeated Brian Pillman Jr. and Wardlow
– Caristico defeated Atlantis and Ultimo Guerrero in a Triple Threat match
– Killer Kross defeated Tom Lawlor
– Lance Archer defeated Alex Zayne
– Austin Aries, accompanied by Frank Mir, defeated Alex Shelley by referee stoppage. After the match, Aries tells Shelly if he ever needs a partner, he has his back.
– Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Drago) defeated Daga and Tessa Blanchard
– Dragon Lee defeated Andrew Everett
– Frank the Clown and Mick Foley have a segment in which Frank constantly goads Foley about the fact that he is dating Foley’s daughter Noelle. Mick then applies the Mandible Claw on Frank.
– Brian Cage defeated Michael Elgin to retain the Warriors Wrestling Championship. After the match, Cage calls out Sami Callihan and tells him he will get a title shot soon.
It should come as no surprise, but @WarriorWrstlng put on another outstanding show tonight. You all should also do whatever you can to encourage the folks with the drums to keep coming to the shows. pic.twitter.com/DogpVfpP5X
— KC #937 (@Kaleb_M_Carter) September 2, 2019
My first ever @WarriorWrstlng show didn’t disappoint👀 pic.twitter.com/nya3n28OkX
— Noah Walraven (@nwalr) September 2, 2019
Sick gear @PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/wxoqC2s7Pu
— MICRO THE MAIN MAN (@MicromanFever) September 2, 2019
Great match tonight at @WarriorWrstlng between our friends @FilthyTomLawlor & @realKILLERkross. We at @WrestlingTravel enjoyed every second of this match up. Don’t miss them if either of them wrestle near you! pic.twitter.com/jgPdqOrks8
— Justin Clapper (ジャスティン) (@clapper77) September 2, 2019
@realKILLERkross is the real deal💪🏾! @WarriorWrstlng 6#KillerKross#WarriorWrestling6#WarriorWrestling#IndyWrestling #ChicagoWrestling pic.twitter.com/WsbFzbI7S4
— TheRealFanBro (@therealfanbro) September 2, 2019
@AEWrestling newest addition to the roster @Wardlow_1💪🏾 made his presence felt at @WarriorWrstlng 6!#Wardlow
##WarriorWrestling6#WarriorWrestling#IndyWrestling #ChicagoWrestling #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/TrlTBEfRNG
— TheRealFanBro (@therealfanbro) September 2, 2019
