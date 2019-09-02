wrestling / News

Warrior Wrestling 6 Results: Mick Foley Confronts Frank the Clown

September 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mick Foley WWE Raw

Warrior Wrestling held their sixth event at the Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, which featured Mick Foley confronting Frank the Clown and more. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Soberano Jr. defeated Templario

– Sam Adonis and Gringo Loco defeated Brian Pillman Jr. and Wardlow

– Caristico defeated Atlantis and Ultimo Guerrero in a Triple Threat match

– Killer Kross defeated Tom Lawlor

– Lance Archer defeated Alex Zayne

– Austin Aries, accompanied by Frank Mir, defeated Alex Shelley by referee stoppage. After the match, Aries tells Shelly if he ever needs a partner, he has his back.

– Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Drago) defeated Daga and Tessa Blanchard

– Dragon Lee defeated Andrew Everett

– Frank the Clown and Mick Foley have a segment in which Frank constantly goads Foley about the fact that he is dating Foley’s daughter Noelle. Mick then applies the Mandible Claw on Frank.

– Brian Cage defeated Michael Elgin to retain the Warriors Wrestling Championship. After the match, Cage calls out Sami Callihan and tells him he will get a title shot soon.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mick Foley, Warrior Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading