Warrior Wrestling 7 Results: Brian Cage Faces NJPW’s El Phantasmo

December 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Warrior Wrestling held their seventh event last night at the Marian Catholic High School in Chicago, IL. Brian Cage defended the Warrior Wrestling title against NJPW wrestler El Phantasmo. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Templario defeats Jake Lander

* Savanna Stone defeats Holidead

* IMPACT X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) defeats Blake Christian and Carlos Romo

* Robert Anthony (w/ Frank The Clown) defeats Jake Atlas

* Michael Elgin vs. Sam Adonis ended in a time limit draw.

* Black Taurus defeats Aero Star and Drago and Gringo Loco and Rey Horus

* Lance Archer defeats Brian Pillman Jr.

* Minoru Suzuki defeats Tom Lawlor

* Warrior Wrestling Championship: Brian Cage (c) defeats El Phantasmo

* CHAOS (Rocky Romero & Will Ospreay) & Amazing Red defeat The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

