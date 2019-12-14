wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling 7 Results: Brian Cage Faces NJPW’s El Phantasmo
Warrior Wrestling held their seventh event last night at the Marian Catholic High School in Chicago, IL. Brian Cage defended the Warrior Wrestling title against NJPW wrestler El Phantasmo. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Templario defeats Jake Lander
* Savanna Stone defeats Holidead
* IMPACT X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) defeats Blake Christian and Carlos Romo
* Robert Anthony (w/ Frank The Clown) defeats Jake Atlas
* Michael Elgin vs. Sam Adonis ended in a time limit draw.
* Black Taurus defeats Aero Star and Drago and Gringo Loco and Rey Horus
* Lance Archer defeats Brian Pillman Jr.
* Minoru Suzuki defeats Tom Lawlor
* Warrior Wrestling Championship: Brian Cage (c) defeats El Phantasmo
* CHAOS (Rocky Romero & Will Ospreay) & Amazing Red defeat The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)
HOLY SHIT!!! #WARRIOR7 pic.twitter.com/VCk7dNBURF
— Doug Enriquez (@dougEwrestling) December 14, 2019
In which Minoru Suzuki mauls a small child who unexpectedly chops him.
Also featuring rare wholesome Suzuki content including smiling and *gasp* HAVING FUN with the fans. #Warrior7 @suzuki_D_minoru @WarriorWrstlng @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/3SFMtxW8wF
— Mike Killam (but with more Christmas) (@MikeKillam) December 14, 2019
There are some great wrestling PPV this weekend but I would go out of my way to watch @WarriorWrstlng #Warrior7 on @FiteTV. The last four matches alone are well worth the $14.99. It will be hard to find a match better then the main event this weekend. pic.twitter.com/RiKsLXNUzo
— Dave Gould (@CHIDAVE21) December 14, 2019
Team work @AmazingRed1 @WillOspreay #Warrior7 pic.twitter.com/ISETccZN8R
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) December 14, 2019
Friday the 13th@LanceHoyt #EveryBodyDies
⚔️😈#WarriorWrestling #Warrior7 pic.twitter.com/MBgEDpmkrx
— touya shirayuki (@ShirayukiTouya) December 14, 2019
