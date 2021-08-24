Warrior Wrestling Announces Buddy Mathews, Bret Hart For October Show

Bret Hart and Buddy Mathews are set to appear for Warrior Wrestling in October. The promotion announced on Monday that Hart and Matthews — the former Buddy Murphy — will appear at their Sweet 16 event on October 16th in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

Matthews was released from his WWE contract in early June, and his no-compete expires at the end of August.

In case you missed this INSANE news…. We'll see you on 10/16 with BRET "HITMAN" HART. Tickets: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/aZ1uCJYIDE — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) August 23, 2021