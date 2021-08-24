wrestling / News

Warrior Wrestling Announces Buddy Mathews, Bret Hart For October Show

August 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Buddy Murphy WWE Smackdown

Bret Hart and Buddy Mathews are set to appear for Warrior Wrestling in October. The promotion announced on Monday that Hart and Matthews — the former Buddy Murphy — will appear at their Sweet 16 event on October 16th in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

Matthews was released from his WWE contract in early June, and his no-compete expires at the end of August.

