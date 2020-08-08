Warrior Wrestling Friday Night Lights Results 8.07.20: Brian Cage Wins in Headliner

– Warrior Wrestling was back in action last night with the promotion’s Friday Night Lights card at the Marian Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois. The show was streamed on FITE TV. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Kylie Rae beat Ray Lyn.

* Isaias Velasquez defeated Tre Lemar.

* Lance Archer defeated Sam Adonis by disqualification.

* Joey Janela got the win over Jake Something

* Spartan Stadium Scramble: Warhorse was victorious over Davey Bang, Cypher, Nacho Clown, Dan the Dad, Elayna Black, Gibaldi, Beastman, and Manders.

* Rascalz (Trey, Dez, & Wentz) beat Blake Christian, Alex Zayne, & Ben Carter.

* Warrior Wrestling Championship: Brian Pillman Jr beatRobert Anthony to win the vacant title.

* Brian Cage beat Sam Adonis, Lance Archer and Jeff Cobb.