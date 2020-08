Warrior Wrestling Friday Night Lights Results: Brian Cage Wins Main Event

Warrior Wrestling held their ‘Friday Night Lights’ show on August 5, with Brian Cage winning an unannounced fatal four-way in the main event. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Kylie Rae def. Rae Lyn

* Isaias Velazquez def. Tre Lamar

* Lance Archer def. Sam Adonia via DQ

* Joey Janela def. Cousin Jake Something

* Warhorse wins Spartan Stadium Stampede Rumble

* The Rascalz def. Blake Christian, Benjamin Carter & Alex Zayne

* Warrior Wrestling Champion Brian Pillman Jr. def Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony (w/ Frank the Clown)

* Brian Cage def. Jeff Cobb, Lance Archer & Sam Adonis