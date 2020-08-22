Warrior Wrestling Presenting Three Outdoor Shows In September

Warrior Wrestling is set to hold three outdoor shows in Chicago next month. Wrestling Inc has confirmed and revealed that the Chicago-based promotion will hold shows on September 12th, 19, and 26th in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

Like the company’s August 7th show, the event will take place at Marion Catholic High School in their football stadium and will have fans spaced 15 feet from each other in pockets of friends and families. Wrestling Inc has announced that all of the company’s shows will be presented the same way. Their August 7th show, Warrior Wrestling: Friday Night Lights, saw over 500 fans in attendance and the site reports that “no outbreaks” havce been traced back to the event, though the definition of “outbreak” is unclear.

All proceeds from the events go towards a scholarship fund for Marion Catholic High School students. You can find out more here.