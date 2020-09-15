Full Lineup For Saturday’s Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Event Featuring Luchasaurus, Brian Pillman Jr., More

The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series returns on Saturday at Marian Catholic High School In Chicago Heights, Illinois. Here’s the current card for the event:

– Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: (c) Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Warhorse

– Tag Team Match: Luchasaurus and Tay Conti vs. Chris Bey and Ray Lyn

– Triple Threat No. 1 Contender’s Match: Zachary Wentz vs. Trey Miguel vs. Dezmond Xavier

– Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham

– Sam Adonis vs. Jake Something

– Kimber Lee vs. Jordynn Grace

– Tre’ Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty

– Violence is Forver vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

– Jack Griffin vs. Dan the Dad vs. Facade vs. Beast Man vs. Icon Lee vs. Dani Mo

