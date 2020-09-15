wrestling / News
Full Lineup For Saturday’s Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Event Featuring Luchasaurus, Brian Pillman Jr., More
The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series returns on Saturday at Marian Catholic High School In Chicago Heights, Illinois. Here’s the current card for the event:
– Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: (c) Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Warhorse
– Tag Team Match: Luchasaurus and Tay Conti vs. Chris Bey and Ray Lyn
– Triple Threat No. 1 Contender’s Match: Zachary Wentz vs. Trey Miguel vs. Dezmond Xavier
– Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham
– Sam Adonis vs. Jake Something
– Kimber Lee vs. Jordynn Grace
– Tre’ Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty
– Violence is Forver vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton
– Jack Griffin vs. Dan the Dad vs. Facade vs. Beast Man vs. Icon Lee vs. Dani Mo
And here’s the press release for the event, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:
The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Brings AEW Dynamite star “Luchasaurus” and others to Chicagoland This Saturday
Chicago Heights, IL (September 15th, 2020) – Warrior Wrestling and Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois, will welcome “Luchasaurus” from the hit show AEW Dynamite on the TNT Network as well as stars from every major professional wrestling organization to The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series event this Saturday, September 19th. The event will take place on Dave Mattio Field, Marian Catholic’s football stadium.
This shows follows last week’s first installment of the Stadium Series, at which local Oak Forest native Kylie Rae defeated world-renowned star Tessa Blanchard for the Warrior Wrestling’s Women’s Championship.
The Stadium Series will follow all rules and regulations from Governor Pritzker regarding outdoor spectator events and will feature extensive safety protocols in place to
ensure social distancing and a contact-free environment. Those protocols accompany this document, and the Governor’s guidance is available here.
Kids 16 and under are admitted FREE to the events at the door with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased online at www.warriorwrestling.net, with General Admission Field Seating Tickets for $45 and Bleachers / Standing Room Tickets for $35. A scaled-down, socially distanced VIP Fan Fest will take place before each show from 5:00 to 6:30pm. Doors open to the public at 6:30, and Bell Time is at 7:00.
The event will be family-friendly. Card subject to change.
A portion of proceeds from the event go to benefit scholarships and student activities at Marian Catholic High School. To learn more about Marian Catholic, visit
www.marianchs.com. For inquiries about the event, please contact Marian Catholic principal Mr. Steve Tortorello at [email protected]
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin Pitching Storyline To Work With Hulk Hogan In WCW, Austin Wanting To Be Revealed As Hogan’s Family Member
- Identities For Five RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Revealed
- WWE Possibly Facing Scheduling Conflicts For WrestleMania 37 Weekend
- R-Truth On His Relationship With The Rock, Working With Rock and John Cena At Survivor Series 2011