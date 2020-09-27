wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Results 09.26.20 – Chicago Heights, IL: Kylie Rae vs. Madison Rayne, More
Warrior Wrestling held its Stadium Series event on September 26 from Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL. The show aired live on FITE TV. Results from Fightful.
* Moose def. Suicide
* Mike Bennett def. Cheeseburger
* Isaias Velasquez def. Travis Titan
* Rhino def. Beast Man (subbing for Lance Archer)
* Six-Person Scramble Match: Air Wolf def. Angel Dorando, Jason Page, Sam Beale, Davey Bang, The Savage King
* Zachary Wentz def. Blake Christian
* No Holds Barred Match: Joey Janela def. Robert “Ego” Anthony (w/ Frank The Clown)
* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Kylie Rae (c) def. Madison Rayne to retain the title
* Warrior Wrestling Championship Triple Threat Match: Trey Miguel def. Brian Cage & Brian Pillman Jr. (c) to win the title!
Moose has taken the field!
Alright @TheMooseNation.
Suicide literally knocks the spit out of @TheMooseNation and catches the big man flyin!
Here comes @CheeseburgerROH, he's up against @RealMikeBennett next!
IWGP Tag Team Champion.
ROH World Tag Team Champion.
X-Division Champion.
Professional Wrestler. @RealMikeBennett has returned to Chicago.
oof. @RealMikeBennett trying to put @CheeseburgerROH through the goalposts.
What a catch by @CheeseburgerROH!!
"Please come back. Please come back!"
A great reception for @RealMikeBennett following his victory over @CheeseburgerROH
this match should be fire @DazeZhaVoo vs @realtravistitan
WHAT. A. WAR. @Rhyno313 overcomes @beastmanhusk with the the Gore
@Rhyno313 WITH THE W
what a start @officialairwolf vs @lucha_angel1 vs @JasonPageJP vs @sambeale23 vs @DaveyBang vs @Dsavagekingom
WAY TO MUCH HAPPNING LMAO @officialairwolf vs @lucha_angel1 vs @JasonPageJP vs @sambeale23 vs @DaveyBang vs @Dsavagekingom
WENTZ.
CHRISTIAN!
What is happening.
He's here. @FrankWWEClown. 🤡
He could have at least knocked first.
SHATTERED HIS SPINE! @JANELABABY vs @Egos1313 W/@FrankWWEClown
Are you kidding me!? @FrankWWEClown just put @JANELABABY through a door!!
THE CLOWN IS DEAD! THE CLOWN IS DEAD!
Dear Mr. @TheRock,
Consider this @JANELABABY's application for the @xfl2020!
A swanton from the goal posts, through Frank the Clown, Robert 'Ego' Anthony and two tables, in the end zone.
Catch the insane replay now on @FiteTV!
big cuttah @IamKylieRae vs @MadisonRayne
@MadisonRayne says goodbye to the Indies.
Fantastic match! #ThankYouMadison
Gonna tell our kids this was WrestleMania XXIV.
