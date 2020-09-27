Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Results 09.26.20 – Chicago Heights, IL: Kylie Rae vs. Madison Rayne, More

Warrior Wrestling held its Stadium Series event on September 26 from Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL. The show aired live on FITE TV. Results from Fightful.

* Moose def. Suicide

* Mike Bennett def. Cheeseburger

* Isaias Velasquez def. Travis Titan

* Rhino def. Beast Man (subbing for Lance Archer)

* Six-Person Scramble Match: Air Wolf def. Angel Dorando, Jason Page, Sam Beale, Davey Bang, The Savage King

* Zachary Wentz def. Blake Christian

* No Holds Barred Match: Joey Janela def. Robert “Ego” Anthony (w/ Frank The Clown)

* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Kylie Rae (c) def. Madison Rayne to retain the title

* Warrior Wrestling Championship Triple Threat Match: Trey Miguel def. Brian Cage & Brian Pillman Jr. (c) to win the title!

Suicide literally knocks the spit out of @TheMooseNation and catches the big man flyin! #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/cNKmRuJm0F — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) September 27, 2020

IWGP Tag Team Champion.

ROH World Tag Team Champion.

X-Division Champion.

Professional Wrestler.@RealMikeBennett has returned to Chicago. #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/k0YXvppeTP — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) September 27, 2020

"Please come back. Please come back!" A great reception for @RealMikeBennett following his victory over @CheeseburgerROH at @WarriorWrstlng! pic.twitter.com/Q4WIuReuxr — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) September 27, 2020

He could have at least knocked first. #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/GZGv9tFJFL — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) September 27, 2020

THE CLOWN IS DEAD! THE CLOWN IS DEAD! #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/g1lJbmdMAQ — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) September 27, 2020