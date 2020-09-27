wrestling / News

Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Results 09.26.20 – Chicago Heights, IL: Kylie Rae vs. Madison Rayne, More

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Warrior Wrestling

Warrior Wrestling held its Stadium Series event on September 26 from Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL. The show aired live on FITE TV. Results from Fightful.

* Moose def. Suicide

* Mike Bennett def. Cheeseburger

* Isaias Velasquez def. Travis Titan

* Rhino def. Beast Man (subbing for Lance Archer)

* Six-Person Scramble Match: Air Wolf def. Angel Dorando, Jason Page, Sam Beale, Davey Bang, The Savage King

* Zachary Wentz def. Blake Christian

* No Holds Barred Match: Joey Janela def. Robert “Ego” Anthony (w/ Frank The Clown)

* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Kylie Rae (c) def. Madison Rayne to retain the title

* Warrior Wrestling Championship Triple Threat Match: Trey Miguel def. Brian Cage & Brian Pillman Jr. (c) to win the title!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Warrior Wrestling, Ashish

More Stories

loading