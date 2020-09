Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Results 9.12.20: New Champion Crowned, More

Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium Series took place on Saturday night in Chicago Heights, Illinois, highlighted by a title change and more. You can see the results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Daga def. Isaias Velesquez

* Tom Lawlor def. Kevin Coo

* Thunder Rosa def. Kimber Lee

* Warhorse def. Joey Janela

* Alex Shelley def. TJP

* Elayna Black def. Dan The Dad

* Brian Cage def. Ben Carter

* The Rascalz def. Jordan Oliver, Chris Bey, & Myron Reed

* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Kyle Rae def. Tessa Blanchard (c) to win the title.