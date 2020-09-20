wrestling / News

Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Results 09.19.20: Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Warhorse Headlines

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Here are the results from tonight’s Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series show which took place at the Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL (h/t Fightful)

* Sam Adonis defeated Jake Something

* Facade defeated Beast Man, Jack Griffin, Icon Lee, Dani Mo, Dan The Dad in a Six-Person Scramble Match

* Lee Moriarty defeated Tre’ LaMar

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton defeated Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

* Kimber Lee defeated Jordynne Grace

– Frank The Clown & Robert “Ego” Anthony reveal that they attacked Joey Janela last week. Janela vs. Anthony next week in a Street Fight. They then beat up Jordan Kross.

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley ends in a double-pin draw

* Luchasaurs & Tay Conti defeated Chris Bey & Ray Lyn

* Trey Miguel defeated Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz in a Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Match

* Brian Pillman Jr defeated WARHORSE to retain the Warrior Wrestling Title

Brian Pillman Jr.

