Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Results 09.19.20: Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Warhorse Headlines
Here are the results from tonight’s Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series show which took place at the Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL (h/t Fightful)
* Sam Adonis defeated Jake Something
* Facade defeated Beast Man, Jack Griffin, Icon Lee, Dani Mo, Dan The Dad in a Six-Person Scramble Match
* Lee Moriarty defeated Tre’ LaMar
* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton defeated Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)
* Kimber Lee defeated Jordynne Grace
– Frank The Clown & Robert “Ego” Anthony reveal that they attacked Joey Janela last week. Janela vs. Anthony next week in a Street Fight. They then beat up Jordan Kross.
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley ends in a double-pin draw
* Luchasaurs & Tay Conti defeated Chris Bey & Ray Lyn
* Trey Miguel defeated Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz in a Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Match
* Brian Pillman Jr defeated WARHORSE to retain the Warrior Wrestling Title
