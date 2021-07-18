Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Results 7.17.21: Kylie Rae Defends Women’s Title, More

Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium Series came to Chicago height on Saturday, featuring Kylie Rae defending her championship and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

* Dante Martin def. KC Navarro

* Danhausen def. Lee Moriarty

* Calvin Tankman def. Jordan Oliver

* Jonathan Gresham def. Davey Richards

* The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) def. Richard Holliday & Victor Benjamin

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Aramis (c) def. Daga

* Brian Cage def. Ninja Mack

* No Holds Barred Match: Lance Archer def. Robert Anthony

* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Kylie Rae (c) def. Lady Frost

Just a few pics from the wonderful night hanging out with my friends @WarriorWrstlng

Lost my voice and can’t wait to see you again next month. #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/mApVJzNuuB

— #HeelGemini (@heelgemini) July 18, 2021