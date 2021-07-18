wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Results 7.17.21: Kylie Rae Defends Women’s Title, More
Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium Series came to Chicago height on Saturday, featuring Kylie Rae defending her championship and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:
* Dante Martin def. KC Navarro
* Danhausen def. Lee Moriarty
* Calvin Tankman def. Jordan Oliver
* Jonathan Gresham def. Davey Richards
* The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) def. Richard Holliday & Victor Benjamin
* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Aramis (c) def. Daga
* Brian Cage def. Ninja Mack
* No Holds Barred Match: Lance Archer def. Robert Anthony
* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Kylie Rae (c) def. Lady Frost
Just a few pics from the wonderful night hanging out with my friends @WarriorWrstlng
Lost my voice and can’t wait to see you again next month. #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/mApVJzNuuB
— #HeelGemini (@heelgemini) July 18, 2021
Feelgood wrestling condensed into one awesome picture from Warrior Wrestling. @griffgarrison1 @FlyinBrianJr @TheJuliaHart #kylierae #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/xHLOCoNXiR
— Andreas K. (@AKGermany_96) July 18, 2021
