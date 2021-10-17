wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling Sweet 16 Results: ROH Women’s Title Defended, More
– Warrior Wrestling’s Sweet 16 show took place on Saturday night with a ROH Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the results from the Chicago Heights, Illinois show below (per Fightful), which aired on FITE TV:
* Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham ended in a no contest.
* Beastman & Warhorse def. Dan The Dad & KLD
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C (c) def. Laynie Luck
* Sam Adonis def. Moose
* Buddy Matthews def. Chandler Hopkins
Buddy Matthews vs @TheYoungGun_CH right now, are you tuned in ? #warriorsweet16 pic.twitter.com/z6dkpyF1LE
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) October 17, 2021
* Josh Alexander def. Calvin Tankman
Theres no need to fear
The @Walking_Weapon is here
Lets gooo Josh . #warriorsweet16 #amMunation pic.twitter.com/eNfgTt3wGc
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) October 17, 2021
* Pretty Proper (Lady Frost & Victor Benjamin) def. Janai Kai & Jason Hotch
Hot n Cold 🔥❄
Pretty Proper I like it
Aren't they the coolest
and they got a win
I just love them ❤@RealSavageGent @RealLadyFrost #Prettyproper #warriorsweet16 pic.twitter.com/60F4XHXeU5
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) October 17, 2021
* Davey Richards def. Ace Austin
* Alex Shelley def. KC Navarro
Alex Shelley looking for whoever keeps booing him at #WarriorSweet16
(it was me) pic.twitter.com/SDPb8PEtls
— Cholula (she/her) (@CholulaConAmor) October 17, 2021
* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Aramis (c) def. Gringo Loco and Rey Horus
