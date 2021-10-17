Warrior Wrestling Sweet 16 Results: ROH Women’s Title Defended, More

– Warrior Wrestling’s Sweet 16 show took place on Saturday night with a ROH Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the results from the Chicago Heights, Illinois show below (per Fightful), which aired on FITE TV:

* Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham ended in a no contest.

* Beastman & Warhorse def. Dan The Dad & KLD

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C (c) def. Laynie Luck

* Sam Adonis def. Moose

* Buddy Matthews def. Chandler Hopkins

* Josh Alexander def. Calvin Tankman

* Pretty Proper (Lady Frost & Victor Benjamin) def. Janai Kai & Jason Hotch

* Davey Richards def. Ace Austin

* Alex Shelley def. KC Navarro

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Aramis (c) def. Gringo Loco and Rey Horus