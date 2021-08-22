wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling Switchblade Series Results: Women’s Title Changes Hands, More
Warrior Wrestling’s Switchblade Series took place last night in Chicago, Illinois and saw the promotion’s women’s championship change hands. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below courtesy of Fightful
* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa def. Kylie Rae (c) to win the title.
NEW CHAMP👍🏾!@thunderrosa22 @WarriorWrstlng #StadiumSeries!#ThunderRosa #WarriorWrestling#IndyWrestling #ChicagoWrestling #AEW pic.twitter.com/NQpA0nr5Bz
— TheRealFanBro (@therealfanbro) August 22, 2021
* Cole Radrick def. Isaias Velasquez
* Marko Stunt def. Jacksyn Crowley
* Evil Uno def. Jason Hotch
* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship: Aramis (c) def. Mr. Iguana
* Warhorse def. Beast Man
* KC Navarro def. Brian Cage, Dante Martin, Alan ‘5’ Angels, Chandler Hopkins and TJP
ALL👏THESE👏GUYS👏#WarriorWrestling #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/wJYmmxKCYM
— Cholula (she/her) (@CholulaConAmor) August 22, 2021
Brian Cage!!!
🔥🔥🔥@MrGMSI_BCage #WarriorWrestling #stadiumseries pic.twitter.com/Dugg4840la
— RedDeathDarbyGargano (@darbygargano) August 22, 2021
* Jay White def. Sam Adonis
It’s 2021 and I’m seeing @JayWhiteNZ wrestling in a school gymnasium… this year is wild. #stadiumseries #warriorwrestling pic.twitter.com/uoznatrYFE
— kelsey. (@m4rvelgirl) August 22, 2021
* Warrior Wrestling Championship: Trey Miguel (c) def. Jake Something
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk’s AEW Debut On Rampage Draws Huge YouTube Numbers
- Details On What Tony Khan Told AEW Rampage Crowd Prior To CM Punk’s Debut
- Backstage Notes From CM Punk Debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance
- AEW Reportedly Set To Make Third ‘Major Acquisition’ After Alleged CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Signings