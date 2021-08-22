Warrior Wrestling Switchblade Series Results: Women’s Title Changes Hands, More

Warrior Wrestling’s Switchblade Series took place last night in Chicago, Illinois and saw the promotion’s women’s championship change hands. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below courtesy of Fightful

* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa def. Kylie Rae (c) to win the title.

* Cole Radrick def. Isaias Velasquez

* Marko Stunt def. Jacksyn Crowley

* Evil Uno def. Jason Hotch

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship: Aramis (c) def. Mr. Iguana

* Warhorse def. Beast Man

* KC Navarro def. Brian Cage, Dante Martin, Alan ‘5’ Angels, Chandler Hopkins and TJP

* Jay White def. Sam Adonis

* Warrior Wrestling Championship: Trey Miguel (c) def. Jake Something