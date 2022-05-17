wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

May 17, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:

