Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:

Becky Lynch after Raw just before the Dark match not being able to see anything swinging at Cody is absolutely hilarious! She’s so funny. Also fist bump for Bianca from Cody. pic.twitter.com/q7vcwb4ODB — Gracie the 4HW fan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Baby_Face_Grace) May 17, 2022