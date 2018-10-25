Quantcast

 

WWE News: Watch Carmella on My Daughter is a WWE Superstar, Photos From Last Night’s Mae Young Classic

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Carmella Brunette

– Here is Carmella on the latest episode of My Daughter is a WWE Superstar, looking at her father’s WWE career, raising a fabulous champion and more…

– Here are images from last night’s Mae Young Classic, which was the final episode to set the finals at Sunday’s Evolution PPV…

View this post on Instagram

@shirai_io is going to #WWEEvolution! #WWEMYC

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

