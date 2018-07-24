Various News: Watch John Cena in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Tenille Dashwood Signing This Weekend, New Bella Twins Videos

– The first five episodes of Nickelodeon’s of the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, which will officially debut this fall, are now available on the Nick app. John Cena plays the voice of Baron Draxum in the series.

– Tenille Dashwood will be signing this weekend at the Pro Wrestling Tees store in Chicago on Saturday at noon.

– The Bella Twins posted the following videos to their Youtube channel…



