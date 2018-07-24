Quantcast

 

Various News: Watch John Cena in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Tenille Dashwood Signing This Weekend, New Bella Twins Videos

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Baron Draxum John Cena Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

– The first five episodes of Nickelodeon’s of the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, which will officially debut this fall, are now available on the Nick app. John Cena plays the voice of Baron Draxum in the series.

– Tenille Dashwood will be signing this weekend at the Pro Wrestling Tees store in Chicago on Saturday at noon.

– The Bella Twins posted the following videos to their Youtube channel…


John Cena, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, WWE, Larry Csonka

