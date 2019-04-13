wrestling / News

WWE News: Watch Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae’s Reaction To Joining Women’s Battle Royal, KUSHIDA Posts NXT Photo

April 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kairi Sane WWE NXT 6618

– WWE has posted a video in which Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae are told that they are going to be in the Women’s battle royal at Wrestlemania, with their reaction shown.

– KUSHIDA posted a photo of himself at an NXT live event at the Sanford Civic Center.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Candice LeRae, Kairi Sane, KUSHIDA, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading