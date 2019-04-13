wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae’s Reaction To Joining Women’s Battle Royal, KUSHIDA Posts NXT Photo
April 13, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a video in which Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae are told that they are going to be in the Women’s battle royal at Wrestlemania, with their reaction shown.
– KUSHIDA posted a photo of himself at an NXT live event at the Sanford Civic Center.
It's TIME to go to work!
at Sanford Civic Center #nxt @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hdLkU24CWR
— KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) April 13, 2019
