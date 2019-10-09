Watch Latest Vlog From Sammy Guevara Focusing On AEW Dynamite Premiere

Sammy Guevara has posted a new vlog online which focuses on the debut of AEW Dynamite on TNT last week. Guevara was featured in the opening match against Cody, and later took part in the angle that closed the show. He teamed with Ortiz, Santana, the debuting Jake Hager and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho to beat down the Young Bucks, Dustin Rhodes and Cody. The new group is expected to explain their actions tonight, according to Jericho. Guevara, meanwhile, will team with ‘le champion’ against Dustin Rhodes and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.