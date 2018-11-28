Quantcast

 

Various News: Watch Mauro Ranallo Wrestle A Match From 30 Years Ago, Nick Jackson Is ‘Haunted’ By Luigi, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

November 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mauro Ranallo

– To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the match, the following Mauro Ranallo vs. Coconut Willie match has been released…

When I was a teen heel manager/announcer for All Star Wrestling in Vancouver, BC, I participated in a few matches. The most notable one took place on November 28,1988. To mark its 30th anniversary, I’m releasing it online for the first time ever! Mauro Ranallo vs. Coconut Willie (Nov.28,1988)

– Nick Jackson posted the following, noting that Luigi is haunting him, continuing a bit from Being The Elite…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Rob Conway is 44)
* Brent Albright is 40)
* Joel Maximo (39)
* Erick Rowan (37)
* Summer Rae (35)

