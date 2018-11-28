Various News: Watch Mauro Ranallo Wrestle A Match From 30 Years Ago, Nick Jackson Is ‘Haunted’ By Luigi, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the match, the following Mauro Ranallo vs. Coconut Willie match has been released…

When I was a teen heel manager/announcer for All Star Wrestling in Vancouver, BC, I participated in a few matches. The most notable one took place on November 28,1988. To mark its 30th anniversary, I’m releasing it online for the first time ever! Mauro Ranallo vs. Coconut Willie (Nov.28,1988)

– Nick Jackson posted the following, noting that Luigi is haunting him, continuing a bit from Being The Elite…

I can’t escape it. pic.twitter.com/AkU4zNk0Rl — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) November 27, 2018

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Rob Conway is 44)

* Brent Albright is 40)

* Joel Maximo (39)

* Erick Rowan (37)

* Summer Rae (35)