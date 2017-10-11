Watch Nikki Bella’s Latest DWTS Performance

– Here is the contemporary performance by Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on Monday’s episode of Dancing With The Stars. The pair scored a 24 out of 30. You can also see the breakdown of the scores from Monday below, courtesy of ABC News…

* Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, contemporary, 29 out of 30

* Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy, foxtrot, 27

* Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, Viennese waltz, 26

* Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, contemporary, 24

* Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy, rumba, 24

* Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, quickstep, 24

* Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, Viennese waltz, 24

* Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko, foxtrot, 24

* Drew Scott and Emma Slater, jive, 24

* Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess, jazz, 23

* Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, contemporary, 22