Various News: Watch Willie Mack’s First NWA National Title Defense Showcased, Ken Shamrock Has An Opponent For His Return Match, Free Cobb vs. Ishii Match

November 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Willie Mack’s First NWA National Title defense is showcased in the latest video from the NWA, he defends against Andy Brown…

– Ken Shamrock recently announced that he’d be making a return to professional wrestling and that time will finally come on November 30th when he goes face to face with Gabriel Wolfe at Battle Championship Wrestling 25…

– Here is a free Jeff Cobb vs. Tomohiro Ishii match from the WrestleCon Supershow in New Orleans.

