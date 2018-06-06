Watry Q&A: CM Punk, WWE Backlash, Rousey’s Future, More

“Hello Mr. Watry,

“I’m an avid reader, and I just wanted to reach out and tell you how much I enjoy your articles. I find them very insightful and well-written and I really find your perspective unique. I think what I appreciate most is how little negativity you show. I respect that. I’m honestly not sure why you are met with such resentment and hostility by some of the readers, but I guess you can’t make everyone happy. Anyway, thank you again for all you do and please keep up the good work.”

– 411mania reader

Backstory

Once a month, I write a ‘reader feedback’ column. These comments and questions are from May 2018. No cuss words or insults allowed. Enjoy!

Backlash Review

Kung Fu Panda: I remember when the WWE left you wanting more, not less.

Before Backlash, the debate was if WWE was trying to cram in too much. You could argue there is ‘too much’ every week. However, the April stretch included WrestleMania 34, Superstar Shakeup, Greatest Royal Rumble Ever, and then Backlash to start May. That is a lot of supposed special events. To their credit, I liked three of the four a lot with the last being good in its’ own right. True, they limped to the finish line. Too bad. For the most part, WWE has been doing very well recently. Don’t let one so-so pay-per-view cloud that. The company’s market worth is at an all-time high – over $3.3 billion. It’ll be okay…

1rich1: There’s some detailed level of distinction between comedy acts there. No Way Jose great, New Day bad, for reasons the author neglects to mention.

Very poor comment here (pun intended). I have explained why a million times (on another website). What has NOT been explained though is why The New Day have freakin’ pancakes!

Previous Q&A

Saffin: Glad the Sun is known as garbage on both sides of the pond. It’s only use is as fish & chips wrapping.

This was about the Bill Goldberg-Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal report. I just did a quick Google search to find websites that posted it, and yes-The Sun was one.

William Shad: Rousey holding her own against Triple-H was only slightly more ridiculous than if Nicholas would have gotten in some offense on The Bar. Just sayin.

No, that statement is ridiculous. Ronda Rousey has all the tools and history at being a legitimate athlete and fighter. Triple H, to the best of my knowledge, has zero background in MMA training and has certainly never been in the Olympics. I will grant you that the match was inside a WWE squared circle…but the way it was portrayed at WrestleMania was a ‘fight’ style showdown, which Rousey won handily. The fans loved it in New Orleans and so did I. Just sayin.

Ronda Rousey’s Future

No real comments worth a reply, unfortunately. For those of you who actually READ the column, I said I would have preferred a feud with Mickie James and Natalya long before even thinking about going straight to a RAW Womens Championship bout versus Nia Jax. It feels like a means to an end to me – Nattie heel turn? Like we skipped a few chapters and are getting to a big moment. That is fine if WWE feels Rousey is not going to be around for much longer, and I do agree she needed to be on the Money in the Bank card in Chicago. Why a basic match against legend Mickie James with hyped videos wasn’t enough is beyond me.

SDLive To FOX

T. Halme: I’m expecting Reigns, Rousey, and Michael Cole all moving to Smackdown once they start on FOX.

Wait, doesn’t WWE want people to watch Smackdown on FOX next year??? I kid, I kid. Pretty much on point. Minus some major shake ups with the roster, nothing will really change in the company. Raw and SDLive have been on different networks before and done well, so this is more of a ‘been there, done that’ type of situation. Rousey is my odds on favorite now to move to FOX, then Reigns…and then Cole way down the list.

Rick: For sure. First night of Smackdown on FOX will have them and Cena and Brock on the show as well.

From the above post. Yeah, I would also say The Rock, Stone Cold, The Undertaker, etc. Every single legend they can find, including Hulk Hogan. He will probably be back in the fold by then. Smart business move honestly. Load up the debut and see how things stabilize from there.

SonoftheMountain: One small point. Raw hasn’t always been on USA. There was that short time it was on TNN, Spike, or whatever it was called at the time

It was from September 2000-October 2005. Five years. The Nashville Network, The NEW Network, Spike, Spike TV, all that jazz with the trademarking of the channel. I still remember the premiere was the night after Stone Cold Steve Austin had returned at Unforgiven 2000. Our family turned on the channel minutes early and just waited for Raw to start. We got a wild ladder match between The Hardyz and Edge/Christian too, featuring the original spear from the cables spot by the way. Such a wild time. Then in Fall 2005 was their ‘Homecoming’ back to USA Network…

CM Punk

Matthew Essary: So…basically this whole piece was about how smart and forward thinking, the author, Justin Watry is. Ugh.

It wasn’t but thanks. I will take the compliment.

Ran Damme: If CM Punk wins his upcoming fight, his stock goes up considerably. I hope he wins.

It goes up for sure, but he is at the way bottom right now, so that is not saying anything. Win or lose, I just don’t know if he has a third fight in him. Pro wrestling will be his calling again someday. Whether that be in 2018 or later, the UFC experiment was fun and cool for his bucket list but outside of that little bubble, the rest of the world saw through the sham and want it to end. As noted in the column, I give him a good chance to actually win here versus fellow can Michael Jackson. After that though, he should just beat it.

Mark Schoeman: The only thing I’m interested in is a psychological study of not just Punk, but the people who bought so hard into his act.

To me Punk’s just a walking contradiction. He says he’s old school Harley Race tough, then details his near constant whining and complaining. He says he hates fame and attention, but seeks it at nearly every turn. He brags about having never played/competed in any sport, then in his late-30’s decides to become a pro athlete…and there’s a sizable portion of the IWC who really did join Punk’s Cult of Personality and insulate themselves from everything resembling reality as it relates to their God.

My brother is a casual wrestling fan and used to be a diehard in the Attitude Era. He still follows the events and such but on a limited basis. He calls CM Punk ‘CM Hypocrite’ and refers to him as a baby. Make of that what you will.

CDN: Pretty well said & spot on with everything I couldn’t agree more. But man….it will take a minor miracle for him to go back to the E. I guess we’re gonna get a real taste of how the H’s goes about business. Punk seems to have had his biggest beef with HHH. Vince has shown that he has grown to forgive, at least on paper.

But if & when Punk returns to professional wrestling it will be a huge deal. Pretty much IN THE CONTRACT if he returns to the E will be a Mania main event. Otherwise I believe it’s WWE or NJPW & RoH….or nothing.

He will be back in the pro wrestling business. Back in WWE, eh. Time will tell. I do know he has told friends that he will consider himself a failure at life if he ever goes back. Strong, strong words. As for the contract stating he gets a WM main event, well, that just goes back to being hypocrite because surely Punk would be part-time then so yeah. Usual contradictions from a guy that loves to preach.

EDIT: Late breaking: CM Punk is off free on the libel/slander trial. Chalk up another one for me, as I repeatedly said that would be the end game for three years now. VERY difficult to win those kind of cases, regardless of the facts pointing in the opposite direction.

WWE Trivia Generator: Another great article, Justin. You’re the only one I’ve ever seen take the antagonist stance to Punk (regularly) on 411. I think people often assume that you take the antagonist view just to stir up controversy. Sure, it gets the comments section going and garners some clicks. But to me, it’s obvious that you don’t just do it for the clicks, but that you really mean and stand by what you write. It’s unfortunate that the IWC cannot separate their “favorites” from reality and just admit when one of their “guys” might be in the wrong about something. Or that their “favorites” can lose a match without the accusation of a burial from management. Keep in fighting the good fight. Also, I’m writing Larry and telling him he needs to mandate at least 2 weekly articles on 411 from you.

You can write to the boss man all you want. If I could write a daily column, I would. I do one per week here (and then more on another website). When I can squeeze in more, I do. All based on my free time and things going on here in Wisconsin. That is why I always suggest reading my other columns. There are plenty out there, as you know on Twitter. About your first point, I have said from day one that I would be honest. Everything I write is how I feel, and my track record has backed me up for over a decade now. Can’t dispute that.

As for the clicks and comments cliché, here is a little secret for everybody: I have written columns that got over 20,000 clicks and over 200 comments. I have also written columns with only a few hundred clicks and zero comments. I have seen it all since beginning in 2008. I will never forget a column I wrote in 2013 garnered a grand total of 37 clicks. The next one, a day later, got over 5,000, so the ups and downs don’t really get to me. I just write about what is topical or on a subject I feel strongly about, and that is because I love this industry. Just like all of you reading.

#NRW

