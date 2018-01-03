Watry Q&A: Jinder Mahal, Brock Lesnar, NJPW, More

“I have been reading your stuff on 411mania and nodq.com for the longest time now and I have never felt inclined to email in. The general consensus of you not being most popular is harsh at times but also can be well-founded too. But I still read your stuff because I do enjoy your articles and find your perspective interesting most of the time.

That said, your article about your friend Megan and trip to Wrestlemania was the greatest thing you have ever wrote. Forget about the predictions you brag about getting right. This is your crowning piece. Maybe it is because I can relate as going to Wrestlemania is my ultimate dream and it will be happening next year. But I genuinely loved your article.

Thank you for the great stuff.”

– Jay’s Ways reader

Backstory

Once a month, I reply to the comment section. No cussing or insults allowed. Here are the best (and worst) from December 2017.

Previous Q&A

411Mania’sFave:SashaBanks-GOAT: I presented you with findings, research, and analysis to counter the point you made. You resorted to cheap shots. Stay professional, Watry.

I talked about every single Womens Champion since Total Divas started in summer 2013. Clearly showed there is no correlation from the product to the reality television show. Zero cheap shots. None.

Ivan Ivanov: Randy Orton is also a good choice for ROyal RUmble challenger for the WWE title. Styles – Orton will be pretty good feud I think.Owens – Styles matches wasn’t good enough for second feud.Zayn – Styles will be predictable but entertaining

It is funny you mention Randy Orton because he won the 2017 Royal Rumble match. Feels like a lifetime ago, huh? Same with his WrestleMania/WWE Championship victory. Either way, yeah – Mr. RKO could be put into the main event feud next week without blinking an eye. Same with a John Cena, Triple H, Batista, The Rock, etc. Part of the deal being a legacy star who can come and go in any feud in any position on the card. That being said, my Royal Rumble 2018 prediction is not Cena, Orton, Batista, HHH, or Rock.

Ken Wood: Molly Holly should be on the top five list of best women wrestlers of all time. Her and Victoria have always been my top two, although that could change as these new women continue developing.

That is another name. Despite the backlash, I have no regrets putting Gail Kim in the Top 5 Greatest Women Wrestlers Of All-Time debate. There are today’s crew (who still have years and years to develop as you said), and then the usual suspects – Trish Stratus, Lita, Molly Holly, Victoria, Gail Kim, or even The Fabulous Moolah and Mae Young if you ask WWE.

Naughty Or Nice: Jinder Mahal

Jeffrey: I don’t mind being in the minority, but I like Jinder Mahal, and I liked him as champion. More than anything, Randy Orton’s last world title reign was awful. People may not like Mahal, but Orton’s most recent run as champion was a million times worse, along with his horrendous match with Wyatt at WrestleMania.

As WWE Champion though? We’re not talking about a mid-card heel here or a good IC/US title holder. As THE guy on top of the card, weeks after losing to Mojo Rawley and Finn Balor in two minutes? Jinder Mahal getting television time, being built up for three to six months before entering the main event picture is one thing. Doing what WWE did was not even close to rational. I don’t care how dull the Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt rivalry was.

Breathe The A’s: Mahal was never really given a chance because it was blatantly obvious why he was given his run. Had nothing to do with “grabbing the brass ring” or being “over”. I think a year of being in the mid-card while trying to work on his in-ring abilities will help to build him for 2019.

Pretty much this. Jinder as WWE Champion in 2017 was not successful and did not work. Jinder as WWE Champion in mid to late 2018 or after is possible. If the right story line and proper moves are done by the company, it is an option down the road. Sorry, I gave him plenty of chances to impress and was ALL IN on the dude getting an opportunity to shine…but the results were the results. Give it time. He is young enough to put all the pieces together over time.

At last check, Naughty was beating Nice in the poll by just one percent.

Naughty Or Nice: Baron Corbin

Jases242: I genuinely can’t see anything particularly good about Corbin. He’s mediocre in the ring and he’s pretty dismal on the mic. There’s nothing interesting or engaging about him. I don’t get why he was given such a big push and why they invested (and wasted) the briefcase storyline on him. Best reason I can come up with is, “he’s tall”.

If all you can see is “he’s tall,” that would mean Eli Cottonwood is the next WWE Champion. Or Big Cass was in the main event scene before getting injured. Or well, yeah. The tired crutch of ‘Vince McMahon loves big guys’ is beyond played out and plain false. Wake up.

I’m The Man With The Plan: I’m not defending Corbin specifically here, but even with NXT, there is a lot of very green talent coming up, I think WWE developing relationships with smaller promotions is good because they could possibly change their contracts to allow development talent the chance to work elsewhere for a year at a time, get more seasoning…

Hey The Man With The Plan, that is a pretty good plan man. Here is the thing though: WWE already does that. With nearly every single talent released, what do they tell them? “Go to Japan. Go work the independents. Improve yourself, stay clean, and we will talk again in a year or so.” That is the typical message you get, hence the ‘wish you well in all your future endeavors’ line. It may seem cold and kinda silly, but it is the truth. The only difference you’re talking about is making these working relationships official, which I am fairly confident is already the case. We have seen WWE work with UK promotions for much of 2016 and 2017. Plus, they have indeed done business with ECW, Impact Wrestling, and even featured Ring of Honor footage across all of their platforms. It’s not very prevalent, but it does happen. The better the talent get, the more money WWE makes. Win-win for both sides.

At last check, Nice was beating Naughty in the poll 55%-45%.

Fact Or Fiction

HellloooNewman: Weird. Fact or fiction with just one guy this week.

Yep, the same guy always invited back above others and the same guy who boosts numbers so readers like you post a comment and come back for more.

Yohannes Setiadji: Justin Watry is going to watch NJPW Wrestlekingdom??? The columnist who make himself exclusive to WWE product only is willing to watch another well-known product that he declared unknown to him??? Bah gawd, we’re another step nearing the end of the world.

For what it is worth, I also watched last year’s NJPW WrestleKingdom main event after everybody raved about how amazing it was. I watched it weeks after it originally aired, thought it was great but then moved on. No interest or care to keep up with the product. Same with The Broken Hardyz stuff. I watched their three ‘matches’ but nothing else on the TNA show. Kudos to them I guess for the catching my eye? It didn’t stick though. I have been saying (on another website) for weeks now that I will watch Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega. That match and ONLY that match! I may as well get a teaser now before both are in WWE (eventually). From entrance to post-match, that is all I am watching from the event…whenever I can find a video of it.

PaternalSith: I am curious as to this “other” website if I may inquire, Mr. Watry?

I have written for about 15 different websites (some wrestling, some not) and know where all the skeletons are hidden in each closet. Trust me on that. There’s a reason why over the past nine years it’s only been uninformed readers ripping me and nobody on any staff anywhere. If you wanted to actually read my “other” columns, it takes all of two seconds to follow me on Twitter (@JustinWatry). I can’t imagine your day is that busy.

Qwaar: The size of the promotion is irrelevant, although New Japan is the second biggest promotion in the world, so hardly niche. He isn’t a wrestling fan because he refuses to try new things. Because he has his contrarian gimmick, and opening his mind would fuck with that. I had never watched NJPW before. Wrestle Kingdom was my first show. And after the Okada and Omega match, I was shaking. It showed me what wrestling was when at its very best. It was the best match I’d ever seen and I feel was worthy of breaking the scale.

Not bashing New Japan at all. The company posts a profit and seems to be doing well. No issues there at all. Good for them. I just don’t care. I watched the same match as you. As mentioned, I enjoyed it…but that was it. I didn’t rush to subscribe to their network or start shelling out money for DVDs. I clicked the X at the top of the screen and carried on with my day. As for ‘breaking the scale,’ the whole thing is laughable and a joke. Who cares what one guy rates a match? Just rate it yourself. Seriously, just rate something EIGHT STARS!!! Or 173 STARS!!! Who cares? It is an opinion at the end of the day and simply amazes me how that magical rating system has grown into some sort of legitimate standard. I don’t use star ratings and never have. Beyond pointless and silly to invest into. I thought “smark” fans were supposed to be the smart ones?

Naughty Or Nice: Charlotte Flair

Ken Wood: Bayley is still my favorite, but, as far as I’m concerned, Charlotte has become the best in the business currently. Even with this horse crap of a year they’ve all had, she’s still managed to stand out. She’s incredible.

Honestly, I think she has been the best for awhile now. From NXT to the main roster, there is a reason why she was picked to come up before Bayley and why she was the one to beat Nikki Bella for the Divas Championship in 2015. It is just that she still had the stigma of being Ric Flair’s daughter at the time and all the usual whining and crying over nepotism. Maybe, just maybe WWE knows what they are doing as a company with a record high $2.54 BILLION market cap? We are more than ready for a Ronda Rousey showdown or something truly BIG for the women’s division. Charlotte is the person to lead the charge.

At last check, Nice was beating Naughty in the poll by a massive 53 percent. A landslide. I guess her strong finish over ruled her rough start to 2017.

WWE Clash Of Champions Review

DavexG: Mojo + Corbin as a smug jock tag team that crushes vanilla midget nerds? Seems like a good stop over for both before moving on up, with a different set of feuds for Corbin at least, why not?

Wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. Baron Corbin kinda has the lone wolf gimmick but whatever. Both will need something major soon or else their Road to WM will lead to a dead end in New Orleans.

MoMoney1985: English and Rusev are better than Generation Me

*Google searches Generation Me real quick*

Oh yeah, The Young Bucks! I haven’t seen a match of theirs all year. Or last year. Or…I can’t even remember. Maybe it was as Generation Me in TNA? By default, Rusev and Aiden English win.

MUSIC BREAK!!!

Naughty Or Nice: Brock Lesnar

Jeremy Piven: Really, I just want this column to feature Sasha Banks.

Not much to write about. She didn’t do a whole heck of a lot in 2017. Even her time in the title picture felt like a blur. These past 12 months belonged to Alexa Bliss and Asuka, with Charlotte joining the party late. A ‘miss’ of a year for Sasha Banks unfortunately. I write more about her in my year end awards. Coming soon!

At last check, Nice won over Naughty by a narrow 56-44 percent margin.

Podcast Debut

One of my goals in 2017 was to make my podcast debut. On Thursday December 7th, I crossed off yet another item on my to-do list for the year. Shout out to Matt and D for the great discussion. Topics included WWE today, stock market, video games, movies, television, steroids, Survivor, Flat Earth, old school WWF, and more! Lasted a little over an hour, so it is an easy listen. Plenty of wrestling talk folks and my beautiful voice heard for the first time ever. Here it is…

Cheap Plugs

Follow on Twitter: @JustinWatry

Email me: [email protected]

Thanks.