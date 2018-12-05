Watry Q&A: WM35 Main Event, Live WWE RAW Review, Survivor Series,More

Backstory

Once a month, I reply to the comment section. A column I wrote from two weeks ago has yet to be posted, so obviously that will not be included. Let’s get to November 2018!

Crown Jewel Review

Borealis: This…is the least-negative review of Crown Jewel I’ve seen. And that’s about all I’ve got to say about it.

I get that the Best In The World finals was a joke but guess what? It was always going to be treated that wsy. Remember the big giant Rumble Title that Braun Strowmam won earlier this year or the annual battle royal trophy from WrestleMania? Ultimately does not lead to anything. The Crown Jewel show was fine for what it was. No harm, no foul. I look forward to six months from now and the same complaints from the same people about another WWE event being held in Saudi Arabia.

Empian: Meh. It would have been better if he didn’t do it sure but he didn’t disgrace himself in there and as many others have said nobody will remember it in the long run. Plus he made a load of money for an easy nights work so you can’t begrudge anyone that.

About Shawn Michaels coming back, I feel the same way. His retirement was probably better than Ric Flair’s massive sendoff. I would have never even asked him to return. However, let’s be real. Most of us have likely already forgotten about his Crown Jewel main event, and nobody is going to mark that against his legacy just as nobody cares about Michael Jordan being on the Washington Wizards.

Previous Q&A

Holli Keller: I’m the one that won this time. Your awesome!!! I <3 you.

Thanks babe. By the wsy, apparently you are a made up person. That’s kinda cool…

Yohannes Setiadji: Seeing my name as the 1st name appear kinda shocked me. But it does shows that Watry read all the comments that he get on his article.

Of course! I only read columns and comment sections that I am a part of. As long as there are no cuss words or insults, you’re fair game for a response.

AJ Styles As WWE Champion After Survivor Series

I wrote this column on Sunday, November 11th after a Twitter user sent me the idea. One week away from Survivor Series and a non-title match against Brock Lesnar, I felt VERY safe in assuming he’d make it through the next seven days STILL WWE Champion. Obviously, I was wrong. Two days later, the wrestling world was stunned when Daniel Bryan cheated to get the belt off him. Unannounced five days before a Big Four pay-per-view.

As my luck goes, my column was already sent in and set to be posted on Tuesday night, like always. Bad timing wrapped into bad luck wrapped into a bad situation.

I didn’t want the column to be NOT posted, so it went up. Just like back in the summer, I wrote something about Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey not wrestling each other for a long time and then WWE shockingly made their Money In The Bank match out of the blue. I was asked to postpone the column and said screw it. Post it. It’s all good. Go ahead. Same with this instance surrounding Styles. I could have saved face, and no one would have ever known. I didn’t do that though.

Like I have always done though, I take the good with the bad. When I’m on, I’m on…and when I swing and miss, there I am with a new “I Was Wrong” column. For the sake of this reader feedback edition, I will post a few of the better comments that made me laugh…

JimmyDanger: To be fair, he did predict that of his picks, DB was the most likely to actually get the gold (from how I read it anyway). I didn’t even know they’d planned a title match for SD this week.

No problem with you hating on Watry (To each their own) – but the internet is full of “sage oracles” and none (That I saw anyway) predicted a title match, let alone belt change on this weeks SD.

Ken Wood: Dude, your timing lately with your articles is unfortunate.

Shawn Diiorio: So we are all in agreement that tonight’s title change was Watry’s fault?

Survivor Series 2018 Review

The night before WWE Survivor Series I went to another independent wrestling show and saw ODB, Jay Bradley, Swoggle, Melina and others. Very fun show! More information and pictures are on my Twitter page.

Ken Wood: If you don’t watch NXT weekly, I can understand how you’d enjoy SS more. I don’t watch Raw or SD weekly but I tune into NXT every week and the Takeovers are the four events I look most forward to every year with the Royal Rumble being my fifth favorite event that I look forward to every year. I did enjoy SS. It wasn’t as good as Evolution or the RR but it had some really great matches and, although frustrating, still entertaining in most of the other matches.

Ronda, Charlotte, and Becky are all killing it now and I’m finally interested in Daniel Bryan again thanks to his turn. His comeback story has been amazing but his character hasn’t changed a bit from his GM character until now. It’s refreshing and has me wanting to see more. SD may have been swept but they have me a hundred times more interested than Raw.

1. I do watch NXT weekly.

2. I did enjoy Survivor Series more than War Games, but that is no criticism of NXT. I praise the product constantly. I always say it is more entertaining than Raw and Smackdown Live. Msube not every single time but in the whole, NXT is better. I just don’t like comparing the two because of all the reasons I wrote about months back. It’s just not fair.

3. Agreed on Daniel Bryan. Let’s see where this character goes. Love him or hate him, his return ‘pops’ are nowhere near peak Yes Movement crowd reactions. A couple of folks have tweeted that sentiment to me in recent months.

Azar Abbas: I’m reading any show’s review here for the first time and I like your review. You didn’t over-criticize and nit-pick anything and just gave a fair and honest review, Well done.

Thanks but don’t you know it is much more fun crapping on everything and saying WWE sucks? Come on man, that’s how I want follow an industry I love and absolutely the best way to live life – pure negativity!

All kidding said, that is much appreciated. Hope you stick around and continue reading.

The Next Roman Reigns

Andrew Birch: With Braun being written out and booked in for surgery on an elbow injury he’s been carrying for 12 months, I now understand why WWE didn’t put the strap on him after Roman vacated the title.

They must have known that he would have to take time off sooner than later so no point making him the guy unless he’s 100% fit.

Exactly. All the whining and crying following Crown Jewel about Brock Lesnar all for nothing. Believe it or not, WWE knows way more than any of us. They do know what they’re doing despite making a couple of mistakes here and there. Oh, and look! Brock Lesnar has yet another great main event showing versus Daniel Bryan.

KevinCormier: velveteen dream can be the guy.

Dude is so good. Another prediction I was ahead of the curve on. How about this thought? His next big match has him ride to the ring in a little red corvette…

Seth Taylor: A returning Kevin Owens. Dude is money if they book him right.

I wanted to focus on good guys which is why the stud Drew McIntyre and The Man Becky Lynch were not listed, but I guess we still don’t know if Kevin Owens would be fully accepted by fans. He has received cheers on occasions, no doubt. However, he’s so good as a bad guy the jury is still out. Sami Zayn too. I am looking forward to those two returning. Them, Braun and Roman Reigns out for the red brand is rough.

WWE RAW REVIEW FROM MILWAUKEE

Super Mateo: I’m glad you enjoyed the show in person, but in my opinion, it didn’t transfer well to television. I had to turn it off.

Absolutely. Anybody that has ever been to a live event knows being there in person is always more fun than watching on television. My girlfriend and I had a blast regardless of the reviews from those sitting at home. In a sense, I lucked out because I will never get to witness “the worst Raw ever.” In my head, it will forever be a great show live in Milwaukee.

Curtis: What did Brooks think?

No clue. I think he is still training to fight in the UFC.

Jason S (Brooklyn): ive shows always give you the perception that it’s better than it actually was. I’ve said it before, I left WrestleMania 32 in Dallas feeling, “wow! They did it again! A 3rd straight great ‘Mania” only to find out that it was considered an overly-long, boring mess with little redemption.

I enjoyed WrestleMania 32. Good under card. Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Stone Cold got a segment with The New Day. Great triple threat women’s championship match. The Rock had his last match to date. Over 100,00 fans attended. Supposedly. Shane McMahon and The Undertaker competed in a Heck On A Deck match. AJ Styles made his WM debut. Oh, and Roman Reigns beat Triple H to win the WWE World Title in the main event. Wasn’t too bad.

WWE Trivia Generator: I think you’re missing the point. This article isn’t just about Justin going to review the show in his hometown. This article goes “hand in hand” with his “I’m Not a Wrestling Fan” article a month or two ago. In this article, Justin is the Smark. He is a member of the IWC (although his opinions differ than the majority). His girlfriend is the casual female fan. And the “live audience” is referenced several times as well.

Justin does a good job depicting how the live audience reaction is different from the IWC at home. He also shows what WWE’s new targeted fanbase (casual female viewer) reacts at a live event. If you notice, throughout the article he doesn’t just talking about what he liked/disliked. He consistently referenced his the casual female viewer and the live audience and everyone’s varied reactions. You guys need to not to just look at the surface but pay closer attention to the story he’s trying to tell.

Comment of the month. My review column was not about me or even about the Raw episode. It was about a super duper casual fan going to their first WWE taping and me expressing their excitement through words. I have ‘been there, done that’ with this all. My girlfriend has not. She wasn’t there with cynicism or negativity whatsoever. She watched on the edge of her seat, cheering and clapping throughout. It didn’t matter who had an expiring contract, who had magical heat backstage or whatever nonsense is duscussed on tge internet. None of that mattered one bit. She wanted to experience a WWE show in person and did just that.

Emails

Most emails I receive are kept private. Once in a blue moon, I do like to reply in columns.

Ned: Justin, I really enjoy your articles. Since there has been a recent shakeup lately, I would like to hear your opinion on what the top 5 WrestleMania matches are going to be. You could also say what you think they should be. I just got tickets and I’m starting to play the what if game myself.

Ambrose vs Rollins, Brock vs ?, Bryan vs ?, Rousey vs Lynch, AJ Styles vs Miz?

Also, WWE really should do something with Nia Jax. She is really starting to severely injure a lot of the wrestlers.

I’ll work my way backwards.

1. Nia Jax has had her faults since the shocking moment she got called up to the main roster from NXT on short notice. Go back and watch her reaction to the draft pick. Even she couldn’t believe it! That was over two years. Plenty of time to improve and/or find a character that clicks. Neither has happened, and teaming with Tamina certainly isn’t going to help. My hope is after TLC, she either becomes one of the few main roster stars to head back to NXT (Natalya, Tyson Kidd, Zack Ryder, Eva Marie, Tyler Breeze) or takes another mysterious sabbatical.

2. I have long said women will main event WrestleMania. Heck, I was leading the Ronda Rousey charge earlier THIS year! It will happen eventually and right now, 2019 appears to be the perfect opportunity with Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch. Charlotte being added for a triple threat could work as well but maybe not? I’d prefer not.

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose won’t make it to Mania. They have a bout at TLC in two weeks. No way that lasts until April. As I already wrote about, Seth Rollins winning the Royal Rumble and going for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship is the PERFECT story to tell with Roman Reigns out. Dark horse candidate being Finn Balor.

The Smackdown Live main event side should see something with The Miz, Daniel Bryan, and AJ Styles…but it looks like Shane McMahon is doing something with The Miz instead. There is always tgat Shawn Michaels guy. Him vs. Bryan or Styles? Hmmm…

3. Congrats on WM35. Writing about my journey to Orlando in 2017 was maybe my favorite column ever. I’m not attending in 2019 but am very interested in finding out the 2020 location. Something tells me it may tie into the XFL launch…

Zach: Any chance Brock Lesnar keeps the Universal Championship until Roman Reigns Returns from his Leukemia Battle?

What happens if Roman Reigns dies from his Leukemia battle? I don’t know. He’s had it twice, and a person can only fight the disease so much. Still, WWE will need to focus on other stars. It’s never good to invest in only one guy.

When is Kurt Angle returning, and is The Miz going to do anymore Marine or WWE Films.

Again, I’ll reply in reverse order.

1. The Miz is kinda like me at work. Any overtime, I’ll do it. Any extra project, give it to me. Anyone need something, let me know. The Miz is a company guy. If there are more WWE movies to film, he’ll be there.

2. Kurt Angle will return in January for a WM story, I’d assume. Royal Rumble build and then a payoff months later. Baron Corbin makes the most logical sense, whether fans like it or not.

2. Roman Reigns can and will win his battle with leukemia. Once he does and IF he decides to return to the squared circle, he will rightfully be THE GUY again. There is indeed a wide open spot on the red brand heading into 2019 for a top good guy. Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor are already moving up the ranks. Elias and possibly a returning Best Wyatt too? I’ll also point out Ronda Rousey is getting more and more spotlight each week with Reigns out.

3. In a fantasy world, Roman shocks the world and wins the 2019 Royal Rumble to a standing ovation. However, that is just a dream. Brock will be with WWE through Mania, and that is where I suspect he loses the Universal Title. As noted above, I’d have it be against Seth Rollins or Finn Balor…assuming The Rock isn’t an option…

Cheap Plugs

Nodq.com

@JustinWatry

[email protected]

Thanks.