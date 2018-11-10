Watry Q&A: WWE Evolution, Roman Reigns, The Miz, & More

Hi, I’m Justin Watry. You may remember me from such columns as March 2012’s “WWE WrestleMania 28: Sheamus Should Defeat Daniel Bryan In Less Than A Minute” and October 2016’s “WWE NXT: Bobby Roode, You’re Next.”

Backstory

This is my reader feedback column for October 2018. No cuss words or insults allowed. Enjoy!

WWE Evolution Review

Yohannes Setiadji: So you’re telling me that you prefer Nia Jax to win ? That the potential of Ronda vs Nia is better than Becky vs Asuka ?? You gotta be kidding me. I’ll say that you just nitpick any detail to hate on Watry, even if it means throwing away any logic behind it.

Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey is not going to be anything I’m interested in come December. The current Raw Women’s Champ has a solid case for Wrestler of the Year right mow. Sucks to know it will end on a down note. Seriously, Jax and Tamina potentially? Ugh. Asuka, Ember Moon, IIconics, a returning star, anybody better could have won that battle royal at Evolution.

WWE Trivia Generator: It’s funny…Justin gets bashed most of the time for touting his own predictions and being correct the majority of the time. What’s wrong with that? Unfortunately the core audience here likes to claim he is often wrong when I’m reality he’s spot on. Justin…it’s lonely at the top.

Yep. I challenged my readers multiple times. Tweet me picks. Email me picks. If you can do this better than myself and for a lengthy period of time, I’ll step aside. Prove me wrong.

DadOfTwo: Justin your articles are my sons favorite thing to read about wrestling on this site. He is autistic, but finds your writing easy to comprehend and he looks forward to Tuesday every week to see what you have to say. His love of wrestling has given us something to bond over and when he turns 21 next year, I hope to take him to a show as a birthday present. Thank you for talking about what you love and I’ll tell you the same thing I tell my son. Don’t listen to the negativity, people are just jealous of those who are special in this world.

Not a problem sir. RAW is coming to Milwaukee in a few eeeks, and I plan on attending. Always a good time seeing WWE live!

Roman Reigns Can And Will

Srtest: Here is to your health Watry. May you have great health and watch Joe recover and write about his recovery.

My column on Roman Reigns beating leukemia quickly fell down the usual trap of “He sucks! Boo him forever. AGHHH!!!” in the comment section. A shame too because I thought it was a heartfelt piece and the three sentences I included about my health only was there to add a personal touch. Even moreso, my buddy just died a few days ago due leukemia complications. Big wrestling fan too. All of this just puts things into perspective a bit more than pointless debates on star ratings, Mic skills, and whatever else is nitpicked on Reigns. Get healthy Big Dog.

Best In The World?

disgruntledfan: miz shouldnt even be on the roster. he completely sucks in every way!

Exhibit A on why I write the columns, not you…

AG Awesome: Miz is decent enough in the ring and a great promo. He also gets a heck of a reaction whenever he does anything. However I don’t think he’s the best in the world. That can only go to someone that is a total package with both promos and wrestling ability while also having some great programs and angles. I’d give it to AJ or Rollins if we’re picking from the wwe.

For what it’s worth, the column was meant to be a World Cup preview, hence the Best In The World stuff. I wasn’t actually ranking who I thought was the best. That being said, I did say AJ Styles would probably top my list currently.

Previous Q&A

JD: True…except you never act like it’s just your opinion, you act like it’s absolute fact, and if anyone disagrees with you, then they’re wrong.

If a conversation is about factual information, then yes-there is a right and a wrong. With opinions, it’s just me spouting off about whatever nonsense is in my head at the time.

Fact Or Fiction

Holli Keller: The match for Dream team and in your dreams…..SHOULD NOT BE A TAG TEAM MATCH!!!! I really want to see Bliss one on one with Trish. I am on Justin Watry team and agree with all his picks for the matches. I’m hoping he wins!

I win every day I’m with you.

As for the first point, agreed big time. Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus one on one being ruined was my lone disappointment in the build up to Evolution. Maybe another time?

Perry Jones: Is there a way to let us know who’s doing Fact or Fiction before we click? This is my favorite column on this site and I don’t waste time on ANYTHING that has Watry’s name attached to it….

Double the comments and double the votes. Huh, you’re welcome. Also just for kicks, I was on Rey Mysterio not winning the World Cup. I was right about Mike and Maria doing jack on 205 Live. I was right about Dean Ambrose turning, and I was right about not expecting much from Smackdown 1000 minus Batista returning.

jimmykey: The Evolution PPV will be exciting. Lol. Right.

Exhibit B on why I write the columns, not you…

WWE SuperShowdown Review

Nothing of note.

Attending An Independent Show

ReadySaltedCrisps: Try going to a Beyond Wrestling show, would love to see your column about that!

I don’t know what Beyond Wrestling is. All I know is GLCW is having their next show in mid-November, and I might go. Melina is the big name advertised. Time will tell.

SuckaFreeSince83: I need to see a picture of Watry. I imagine a chubby short guy with a bowl cut, who KNOWS everything!

Google my name.

Benjamin J: You should’ve asked why Anderson wasn’t there. I would’ve given anything to know that the promoter told you “No Explanation Needed.”

Truth is I didn’t care. Ken Anderson is far from being Mr. Kennedy, so the no show didn’t even bother me. I was going regardless.

egomaniac247: This was a really good transition after last week’s article.

I think last week’s article is really going to stand out this year. When you ask people to “name a 411 article that really stood out as unique this year”, I think Watry’s article last week really stands out. And then to transition into this indy show recap shows some planning and thought has gone into this.

All the people complaining are the same people that literally click on every single column just for the sake of complaining. Like the stupid moths that keep flying directly into the bug zapper. If you hate something why do you keep clicking on it?

Good article today.

Thanks. That was my intention. Write about all the reasons I’m not considered a wrestling fan, all the while being a huge wrestling fan and planning to attend an independent show that weekend. Came off very well in my mind and garnered a massive amount of discussion. One of my all time favorite columns to write…

Cheap Plugs

Nodq.com

@JustinWatry

[email protected]

Thanks.