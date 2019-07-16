Watry’s WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Review  

– Loved the idea to start with Shane McMahon and The Stud Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. I was not online earlier, but apparently this was announced beforehand. Cool idea. Tells viewers that they can NOT miss the opener. Do NOT tune in late. My expectations were pretty high for this going into the event. I knew The Undertaker would do his thing (in a tag team setting), and I knew the Best In The World thing was finally starting to wind down, so they wanted to deliver a big payoff. As I wrote about last month. These four guys didn’t disappoint. For those who keep on writing off Taker, shame on you. I wrote about Super Showdown and warned everybody not to jump the gun and call it a career for The Deadman. That was foolish and very silly of a ‘hot take.’ He did his thing and did it well. Even in 2019, Shane and Taker can bring it. Top 5 Match Of The Year for 2019? I loved the opener and look forward to whatever is next at Summerslam.

– The Revival over The Usos. A meh match. Not much to write about here. I believe it was during this bout that the commentators mentioned we had a NEW IC Champion in Shinsuke Nakamura. Took me by surprise. I guess if WWE wants to make the Kickoff Show more important that is the way to do it. Still though, Nakamura and Finn Balor do deserve a lot better. Sorry, but they do.

– Aleister Black over Cesaro was not the real story here. The real story was the great match they had. I went into this one thinking that Black would win the actual bout. However, if done right, Cesaro could have also won something too. I think WWE did that. It was hard hitting and seemed like a different ‘style’ than we normally see. Kudos. Welcome back to the ring Aleister.

– Bayley over Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss to keep the Smackdown Live Women’s Title: Wildcard Rule in effect! I predicted on the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast that Bayley pinning Nikki would be a better solution than Bayley pinning Bliss. That way, Bliss has her usual out and can place all the blame on her supposed friend. Makes the most sense if/when a turn happens. No Sasha Banks for those who thought she was appearing. Not yet anyways.

– Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match. Very entertaining and fun monster mash. A cool big man brawl. The fight went all over the arena, and Braun won in the end. I am not sure that was the right call. Feels like we have been there, done that with him. Unless he is setting up a main event run, it felt kinda ho hum to be honest. Lashley actually got up after these two destroyed the Raw stage. He then proceeded to threaten Braun by sending him to the morgue in a promo. Intense and a legitimate threat. Then the dude decimated Rey Mysterio in less than a minute. There was momentum. Key word being WAS.

– The New Day are your new Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions. We can all blame Holli for this disaster. She said it was happening last week on the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast. I laughed and hoped against hope it was never happening again. Yet, it did. Again. Unreal. So bad, so terrible, so stale, so yawn inducing, so much garbage with this outcome. I feel a rant coming but whatever. The New Day hold all the gold. Yay?

– AJ Styles is your NEW United States Champion after beating Ricochet. You can thank The Club for that. They interfered. Ricochet can save a little bit of face. In the end though, he still lost. Right after getting the U.S. Title and having a big moment at Stomping Grounds…he lost. Eh. Not sure about that result. I know WWE will want to legitimize the new and improved CLUB trio, but Styles does not need a title belt to be treated as a star. This may have been a mistake. Big future for Ricochet regardless.

– Cool. A WWE RAW Reunion show is in eight days. Obviously a cheap ploy for television ratings. Can’t blame WWE. They are grasping at straws right now to get some kind of moment going before heading to FOX for Smackdown Live. If their next trick is showcasing Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and a host of others, so be it. I love the legends and whether you want to admit it or not, so do the majority of fans. The TV numbers and crowd reactions are always loud and clear.

– Kevin Owens over Dolph Ziggler in ten seconds. No explanation needed.

– Kofi Kingston retains the WWE Championship over Samoa Joe. Not even a ten minute match. Not much crowd reaction one way or another. I hate to beat a dead horse, but this is yet another WWE Championship defense from Kofi that felt like nothing. No buzz. No excitement. No REAL sense of urgency. Nobody bought into Joe here. Nobody bought into Owens, Ziggler, or even the Daniel Bryan rematch on Raw weeks back. Just a whole bunch of BLAH with Kofi Kingston since WrestleMania 35. Hopefully, WWE has something spectacular planned for Summerslam because the FOX premiere is right around the corner. Going to need a major spark, as it is not lost on me (or WWE) the fans started to chant “We Want Lesnar.” Ouch.

– Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch beat Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a great main event. Yeah, I said great. The Universal Title was on the line. The RAW Womens Title was on the line. You had a NoDQ(.com) slugfest with two beloved faces and two hated heels. What more could you ask for? Even if this feud had been dragged out and over played, I enjoyed the heck out of the entire thing. From the opening bell to the closing pin fall, I had a ball. You even got a controversial End Of Days from Corbin to Lynch that always riles up the fans. I was more than ready for this story line to move on last month and feel the same now. Move on from the Becky/Seth relationship stuff also. It was fun while it lasted. New era and new direction should start Monday.

– Oh, and then there was the fact that Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase afterwards and is your NEW Universal Champion! Hey, Paul Heyman told you it was coming on Raw. He told you. He gave you all a spoiler warning. He even came out on Sunday and said the same. Heyman didn’t lie. Shocking, I know. Brock Lesnar showed up, took Seth Rollins to Suplex City and one F-5 later, the Brock Party resumes. I am a sucker for MITB cash in moments and in case people missed it, he had the loudest crowd reaction when he came out in Philadelphia on Sunday and received a major ovation after his victory. Take note. There is not a man on the planet who brings the same aura he does inside a WWE ring. Nobody. He is THE MAN.