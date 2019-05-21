Watry’s WWE Money In The Bank 2019 Review

WWE MITB 2019 Review

– As always, I sorta/kinda paid attention to the Kickoff Show. It was immediately after work that I drove home and turned it on, while technically on the television, the only thing I can comment on is The Usos vs. Rowan and Daniel Bryan. Decent match but why was it non-title? I thought it was for the Smackdown LIVE Tag Team Titles. Certainly made no sense to me and shocked yours truly, especially when the finish happened. Thought the belts were on the line. For listeners of The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast last week, this outcome was even funnier. Gotta tune in folks!

– Loved the fact that the Womens Money in the Bank ladder match started. We obviously found out why later, but I wanted the briefcases to be out in the open early. No use in having an event as unpredictable as this without the contract cloud hanging high above all show. Get the briefcases out in the open early! Then let the speculation and fun begin. I wanted both men’s and women’s ladder matches on early. Hindsight says that would have been a bad idea, so kudos to WWE for going with the women here and ending the men’s main event with a shocker later. Good card layout. I enjoyed this match and while I was rooting for Ember Moon, the entire 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast crew agreed that Bayley needed a spark on Smackdown Live. Something to get her back in the title picture. Whether it was an official heel turn, a change in attitude, or yes, a Money in the Bank briefcase. With Raw getting the men’s briefcase (I had Drew McIntyre), it made sense to give the blue brand this one. Lots of little highlights too. Nikki Cross was great. Dana Brooke is stepping up. Naomi is just ridiculously athletic. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville may actually have momentum with a story line. Two thumbs up here. Bayley In The Bank!

– The United States Championship match was next. Funny story from The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast last week: Steve and Holli just finished a big, long speech about why Samoa Joe will be retaining before I simply state one sentence – “Alright, Rey Mysterio is winning the United States Championship this Sunday.” Nothing else was said after that. The bottom line is that Joe couldn’t beat Rey again. If this rematch was happening, there was a reason for it. Now, the bout was cut short unexpectedly. That sucked. However, I loved the title change, and I LOVED the post-match beatdown. Loved that. Joe looked like a destroyer, and Mysterio gets yet another title for his legacy. Cool stuff.

– The Miz vs. Shane McMahon was the low point of the evening. Steel cage or not, it dragged. I say this as someone who is a HUGE fan of Shane O’Mac. Do not think this is your typical, tired complaint about the McMahons. I am a fan of the dude, in the ring and out. He is playing the weasel heel to perfection and for all his faults, The Miz is also playing a convincing face. The bottom line is The Miz should have won at WrestleMania 35, and we should have all moved on by now. Just get to the point already. Shane won AGAIN, and Miz continues to lose on the red brand, just as I predicted when he moved shows last month. Was not a good decision. We are seeing that now. Do we get another gimmick match with the good guy finally prevailing? Who knows? I defended this feud for months but am done.

– Tony Nese over Daivari to retain the Cruiserweight Champion. No explanation needed.

– As we tend to get on most pay-per-views, there was a side story all night. Sami Zayn was found beaten up, with the assumption that it was Braun Strowman. Triple H politely told him to leave, as he was not adding him to the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Obviously, this made sense later on. In the moment though, I believed Braun. His character would have gladly took responsibility for attacking Sami. He would have bragged about it and smiled while doing so. When he said he didn’t do it, I immediately started thinking who did. Dolph Ziggler came to mind, to help Drew McIntyre win and re-form that bond. Then I thought Bray Wyatt but assumed he was still off the road to be with Jojo and his newborn baby. Congrats on that. Not for one second did the actual perpetrator spring to mind…

– Becky Lynch beat Lacey Evans to keep her RAW Womens Championship. Maybe the easiest call of the PPV. The real drama was how she would drop the Smackdown LIVE Womens Championship. To the surprise of the live crowd and to viewers at home, Becky’s next match was not later on. It was right away! Cool moment there with Charlotte strutting down the ramp. Hey, Becky2Belts wanted this remember!

– Thanks to Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair beat Becky Lynch to capture yet another title. People can complain all they want, but this was the correct move. You had to continue the Lacey/Becky story line. You had to get Becky over to Raw exclusively. You had to give Charlotte something to do going forward. Oh, and you also had a certain briefcase holder to pump up in a big way. Mission accomplished on all fronts. WWE had a million things going on here and hit a home run.

– Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair to become the NEWWWWWWWWW Smackdown Live Womens Champion. Absolutely spectacular moment. Even if it was a near repeat of last year’s women’s cash-in, I was going nuts. Bayley coming out to save Becky was nice. Bayley just staring at the briefcase with Charlotte gave me chills, as did the fans in Hartford egging her on. Just one of those instances where WWE and the fans were on the exact same page to make for an incredible moment. I am getting goosebumps as I type this. When she finally ditched her good girl act to take advantage of the situation, I literally cranked up the volume and jumped up. One elbow drop later, and that was all she wrote. Excellent win for Bayley and another excuse for Charlotte Flair to crow about in her promos. Greta celebration with the fans and just like that, Bayley is a star again. All it takes is one moment ladies and gentlemen. Another reminder that nobody and I mean NOBODY is truly ‘buried’ in WWE.

– Roman Reigns over Elias in 30 seconds. More of a story line match than a bell to bell match. That is fine. Not sure many were looking forward to a legitimate back and forth 15 minute bout anyways.

– Match of the night was next. Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to keep the WWE Universal Championship. No surprise. Admittedly, the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors game was going into overtime at this point, so I had a little split screen action going on. No, I don’t watch Game of Thrones and have never seen an episode, so that didn’t interest me. Upon a re-watch later though, yeah, Rollins vs. Styles was awesome. Match of the year candidate? It’s in the discussion. WWE hyped up a classic and delivered.

– Lars crushed The Lucha Hour Party. I attended a live event in March, and these three guys got one of the loudest ovations. Seriously, the kids were doing the Lucha chants, and the test of the audience wowed at the high flying. I am glad to see them getting more television time. If that means being destroyed by Lars, so be it. Better than nothing I guess.

– Kofi Kingston over Kevin Owens to remain the WWE Championship. Eh, this thing never got out of first gear. I don’t know if the fans didn’t buy into Kevin Owens or are already souring on the Kofi 11 year journey saga. Either way, WWE needs to go back to the drawing board. End the feud or turn this into a more personal level. I was not really into the match nor was the live crowd in Connecticut. Kofi retains, so that was the correct call going forward. Just no idea what to do next with either guy. Big E is returning soon, I assume?

– Props to the company for the masterful Goldberg/Undertaker promo. The way their themes blend together, sweet. Sweet. Very sweet indeed.

– The main event was the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. In the end, this made the most sense to close the show. It gave Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles the freedom to have a match without any distractions, plus let Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens do their thing without a briefcase mention every ten seconds. What made it REALLY work was obviously the final thirty seconds of the PPV. After everybody took some sick bumps and had their chances at the prize, Brock FREAKIN’ Lesnar simply jogs down to the ring and grabs the Money in the Bank briefcase. Awesome. Shocking, shocking, shocking. Big fan of the surprise, big fan of the Sami Zayn attack story getting a payoff, big fan of Lesnar returning (we knew it was coming soon) and a big fan of nobody spoiling it beforehand. Fans complain and whine about things leaking out to the media before every show. Well, there you go. Nobody in the world predicted this. When that music hit, it was a genuine surprise. Now we have Beast In the Bank on Raw and while I doubt we have to wait long on a decision, it is still something new for Brock Lesnar. Even in 2019, we are entering uncharted waters with him. King of the Ring winner, Royal Rumble winner, Money in the Bank winner, and WrestleMania main event winner (twice). Heck of a career. In an instant, WWE Raw has buzz again. All thanks to Brock Lesnar.

SUMMARY: Good show, better ending. Things stunk a bit in the middle, but MITB opened big and closed on a massive cliffhanger. What more can you ask for as a wrestling fan? More discussion coming later in the week on the one and only 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast. Stay tuned!