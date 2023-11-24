Wayne Gretzky Says He Once Accidentally Ended Up With Hulk Hogan’s Car

NHL great Wayne Gretzky had an accidental gift (and car) exchange with Hulk Hogan, as he recalled recently. Gretzky was a guest on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast and during the conversation he recalled how he and Hogan ended up in the wrong cars and got each other’s Christmas shopping.

“I got a great Hulk Hogan story. People don’t know this, but Hulk used to live in Thousand Oaks, too,” Gretzky said (per Fightful). “It was December 24th and we go to the Thousand Oaks Mall and I’m getting last-minute Christmas gifts for my kids who were at the time 10, 12, and 14. So I put them all in the car and they had valet parking at the mall. So I come out and put all my bags in the car and I drive home.”

He continued, “I get a call around seven o’clock. [Hulk Hogan] goes, ‘Wayne?’ and I go, ‘Yeah.’ He says, ‘It’s Terry. We got a problem.’ I go, ‘What’s the problem?’ He goes, ‘We we got the same exact car. I’ve got your car and your presents. You got my car and my presents.’ So I go outside and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, my kids are older. It’s probably not going to work. I’ll meet you halfway.’ So we drove back halfway together, we switched cars out, got the presents, and went home. True story.”