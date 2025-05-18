– As previously reported, there were technical issues with last night’s broadcast feed of AEW Collision: Beach Break on TNT. As a result, the show ended half an hour early, going off the air at 9:30 pm EST. Warner Bros. Discovery Associate Director of Live Events for TNT, TBS, TruTV, and Max, Rich Guleksen, has since commented on the issue via his Bluesky account.

Gulekson wrote last night, “Just heard about this. Very sorry this happened. It actually was a severe technical problem with show delivery & recording. The team is working to get this put back together for MAX replay & TNT VOD asap. 💔 #AEWCollision #wrestlesky”

He later related another technical issue that happened to him when he was working on another sports show some years ago before he started working with TNT. He wrote the following:

“23 years ago(pre-TNT) I had my first really bad day at work. Completely blew up a show. I was pretty upset & questioning if I was going to ‘cut it’. A 20-yr vet pulled me aside: ‘Kid, lots of pitchers go out and give up 3 HRs in the 1st & get pulled. The greats go out & strike out 20 next start.. ‘So yes, today sucked & you’ll be judged on it. You’ll also be judged tomorrow. And the next day. So learn from today, and pitch that shutout tomorrow. How we react to bad days is important, cause we got another show to do.’ This convo guided my entire work ethic since that day. Get up, dust off.”

Last night’s full episode of AEW Collision: Beach Break has not yet been archived on Max by WBD.

