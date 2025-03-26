– Last October, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced a new multi-year TV deal, renewing their broadcasting partnership. While AEW TV ratings are a constant subject among fans online every week, the chatter over TV ratings is reportedly not a topic WBD is currently worried about, per Andrew Zarian on Beyond the Bell.

According to Zarian, he’s been hearing “very positive” things from WBD regarding AEW. Zarian reported (via Fightful), “I’ve been hearing very positive stuff from WBD. I brought up the ratings and the internet chatter to them and they don’t care. It doesn’t even resonate.”

Zarian explained that key people within WBD don’t resonate regarding internet chatter over the ratings. He continued, “The messaging on the internet is not even resonating with these people, and they’re in key positions there.”

AEW and WBD’s new multimedia deal that was signed last year keeps Dynamite and Collision on TBS and TNT, respectively, and also began weekly live simulcasts for the show on WBD’s Max platform. The deal is also supposed to bring AEW pay-per-view events to Max as a discounted rate at a later date. Past editions of AEW TV programming and PPV events are also available to stream on Max.