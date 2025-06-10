WBD Split Reportedly Not Set To Affect AEW As Of Now

Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Monday they’re splitting into two, and a new report has details on whether than might affect AEW. As noted, WBD announced on Monday that they will be separating the company into two separate companies: one focused on Streaming & Studios headed by Danid Zaslav and one focused on Global Networks focusing headed by Gunnar Wiedenfels.

The split is expected to be completed by mid-2026. WBD is the media partner for AEW, and Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp spoke to a number of people about the matter. WBD spokespeople reiterated when the split will be expected to take affect, while sources close to the matter said that AEW has contracts in place and that as of this point there are changes planned. It was noted that AEW is still a focus for them and it does not look as if any AEW changes will be taking place as of now.

The site goes on to make clear that a quote going around online attributed to Zaslav that AEW programming gets “60,000 to 80,000 viewers” is completely made up.