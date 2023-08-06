WBD’s David Zaslav Says Max Has Live Programming Capability, Teases Announcement Soon

Max could become a destination for live programming soon, according to Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. Zaslav spoke on the company’s Q2 earnings call and talked about the possibility of live programming such as sports streaming, which could potentially of course include the opportunity for AEW to stream on the platform. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Seeking Alpha:

On the platform’s potential for live programming: “There is significant opportunity internationally in markets we have yet to attack. And importantly, the platform now has full capability to deliver live programming. We’ll have more to say about that soon. While Max will be a cornerstone of our company’s growth, we also see great potential across a number of our other businesses.”

On exploring sports streaming: “We’re also a global leader in sports, including great sports rights from many of the top leagues in the U.S. that, in many cases, run through 2028 and beyond. We have the best digital and social sports platform for younger fans in Bleacher Report and we have significant digital rights in the U.S. that we’re not currently deploying but plan to in the future and that has a real chance to create meaningful strategic value.

“We’ve had some good success in Europe and Latin America with layering sports into streaming with various business models. And this experience is informing our view on how to best deploy these sports rights here in the U.S. Our recent venture with BT in the U.K. is a great example, having merged BT Sport with Eurosport U.K. What is now called TNT Sports is available on both linear and streaming and bundled with discovery+, our current streaming entertainment product in that market. We believe there’s significant opportunity in the streaming space for sports and we look forward to leaning into this incremental growth avenue.”