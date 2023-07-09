wrestling / News

WCPW Cruel Summer Results 7.8.23: Titus Alexander Defends Title, More

July 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
West Coast Pro Wrestling Cruel Summer Image Credit: West Coast Pro Wrestling

West Coast Pro Wrestling’s latest event was Cruel Summer and took place on Saturday, with Titus Alexander in action and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing event, which took place in San Francisco, below (per Fightful:

* Jiah Jewell, JT Thorne, Kubes & Serza def. Lights Camera Faction

* Robert Martyr def. Kevin Blackwood

* Magenta def. Johnnie Robbie & Nicole Savoy

* Bryan Keith def. MAO

* Jeff Cobb def. Alpha Zo

* Starboy Charlie & The Jet Setters def. Adrian Quest & Los Suavecitos

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Trish Adora

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Titus Alexander def. Vinnie Massaro

