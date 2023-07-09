WCPW Cruel Summer Results 7.8.23: Titus Alexander Defends Title, More

West Coast Pro Wrestling’s latest event was Cruel Summer and took place on Saturday, with Titus Alexander in action and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing event, which took place in San Francisco, below (per Fightful:

* Jiah Jewell, JT Thorne, Kubes & Serza def. Lights Camera Faction

* Robert Martyr def. Kevin Blackwood

* Magenta def. Johnnie Robbie & Nicole Savoy

* Bryan Keith def. MAO

* Jeff Cobb def. Alpha Zo

* Starboy Charlie & The Jet Setters def. Adrian Quest & Los Suavecitos

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Trish Adora

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Titus Alexander def. Vinnie Massaro

How do you drop kick someone that high in the air 😳 #CruelSummer pic.twitter.com/iSLh5YNAdO — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) July 9, 2023

magenta is here at #CruelSummer as well! riko kawahata makes her u.s. debut and it's great to see maria back! <3 pic.twitter.com/tikuJ4PJ0j — corinne Ω 🌸 (@whirlingcandy) July 9, 2023