WCPW Cruel Summer Results 7.8.23: Titus Alexander Defends Title, More
West Coast Pro Wrestling’s latest event was Cruel Summer and took place on Saturday, with Titus Alexander in action and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing event, which took place in San Francisco, below (per Fightful:
* Jiah Jewell, JT Thorne, Kubes & Serza def. Lights Camera Faction
* Robert Martyr def. Kevin Blackwood
* Magenta def. Johnnie Robbie & Nicole Savoy
* Bryan Keith def. MAO
* Jeff Cobb def. Alpha Zo
* Starboy Charlie & The Jet Setters def. Adrian Quest & Los Suavecitos
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Trish Adora
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Titus Alexander def. Vinnie Massaro
How do you drop kick someone that high in the air 😳 #CruelSummer pic.twitter.com/iSLh5YNAdO
— CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) July 9, 2023
magenta is here at #CruelSummer as well! riko kawahata makes her u.s. debut and it's great to see maria back! <3 pic.twitter.com/tikuJ4PJ0j
— corinne Ω 🌸 (@whirlingcandy) July 9, 2023
Alpha Zo did his best to match styles with Jeff Cobb but can't no one give a Tour of the Islands the way Cobb can#CruelSummer @WCProOfficial pic.twitter.com/P5qxcy4YSn
— East Bay 🐀. (@EastBayRat) July 9, 2023