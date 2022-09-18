wrestling / News
WCPW The Champion!! Complete Results 09.10.2022: WCPW Championship Match & More
Windy City Pro Wrestling held The Champion!! event in Sycamore, IL on September 10. You can find the complete results (via WCPW) and see some highlights below.
*1st Round 4-Man WCPW Championship Tournament Match: “The Miami Marvel” Damian Fenrir def. “Big Trouble” Ben Bishop
*1st Round 4-Man WCPW Championship Tournament Match: “The Savior” David Ali def. “The Gimmick Destroyer” Dave Stage
*”The Killer Bae” Heather Monroe def. Laynie Luck
*”The Slaughtville Plague” Gavin Alexander def. WCPW Owner Bigtime by DQ
*The Top Gunz Eric Fallen & Ryan Michaels def. “The Wildcard from the West Coast” Nate Bock & “Big Flex” Lamario Starr
*Traxx def. Lakay
*WCPW Championship Tournament Final Match: Damian Fenrir def. David Ali
And NEEEWWWWWWWWWWWW
WCPW Champion………Damian Fenrir!#WCPW #WindyCityProWrestling #Bigtime #IMPACT #NWA #AEW #WWE #OVW #MLW pic.twitter.com/IEDm0hZ5mh
— WCPW (@Official_WCPW) September 12, 2022
We had our first giant inside a WCPW ring! What a visual!#WCPW #WindyCityProWrestling #Bigtime #IMPACT #NWA #AEW #WWE #OVW #MLW pic.twitter.com/n9giYUYYhN
— WCPW (@Official_WCPW) September 14, 2022
Heather Monroe vs Laynie luck in one of the best women's matches to take place in a WCPW ring! 2 great wrestlers. Their reputations are well earned! Proud to have worked with them!#WCPW #WindyCityProWrestling #Bigtime #IMPACT #NWA #AEW #WWE #OVW #MLW pic.twitter.com/AkYELFUM8P
— WCPW (@Official_WCPW) September 14, 2022
This right here is why we do what we do!
A little WCPW Fan having a great time during intermission this past Saturday Night!
Dance your heart out Little Man! Looking good!#WCPW #WindyCityProWrestling #Bigtime #IMPACT #NWA #AEW #WWE #OVW #MLW pic.twitter.com/bsDkLl7Xdc
— WCPW (@Official_WCPW) September 14, 2022
