WCPW The Champion!! Complete Results 09.10.2022: WCPW Championship Match & More

September 17, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: WCPW

Windy City Pro Wrestling held The Champion!! event in Sycamore, IL on September 10. You can find the complete results (via WCPW) and see some highlights below.

*1st Round 4-Man WCPW Championship Tournament Match: “The Miami Marvel” Damian Fenrir def. “Big Trouble” Ben Bishop

*1st Round 4-Man WCPW Championship Tournament Match: “The Savior” David Ali def. “The Gimmick Destroyer” Dave Stage

*”The Killer Bae” Heather Monroe def. Laynie Luck

*”The Slaughtville Plague” Gavin Alexander def. WCPW Owner Bigtime by DQ

*The Top Gunz Eric Fallen & Ryan Michaels def. “The Wildcard from the West Coast” Nate Bock & “Big Flex” Lamario Starr

*Traxx def. Lakay

*WCPW Championship Tournament Final Match: Damian Fenrir def. David Ali

