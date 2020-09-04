wrestling / News
WWE News: WCW Nitro’s Most Outrageous Moments, The Miz Reacts To Cannonball Season Finale, UpUpDownDown Plays Monopoly
– WWE has released a new video looking at the most outrageous moments from WCW Nitro. You can watch the video below.
– The Miz took to Twitter to comment on wrapping up the first season of Cannonball. “That’s a wrap for #Cannonball Season 1. Big thx to @rocsidiaz & @simeygibson for keeping me laughing all season long. To everyone behind the scenes who worked hard to make us look so good 😎 & to all of you for watching. Hope to see you in Season 2 until then watch @MizandMrsTV,” Miz wrote.
That’s a wrap for #Cannonball Season 1. Big thx to @rocsidiaz & @simeygibson for keeping me laughing all season long. To everyone behind the scenes who worked hard to make us look so good 😎 & to all of you for watching. Hope to see you in Season 2 until then watch @MizandMrsTV pic.twitter.com/uWassBMlU9
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 4, 2020
– Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, and Adam Cole played Monopoly on the newest UpUpDownDown video.
