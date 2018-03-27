wrestling / News
Various News: WCW Saturday Night is Coming to The WWE Network, Free Daniel Bryan Match, National Wrestling Hall of Fame Announcements
– The WWE Network will begin adding episodes of WCW Saturday Night next week to the Vault section for VOD viewing. The current plan is to add the remainder of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling TV in May. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]
– WWE posted the follow9ing free WrestleMania match, featuring Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Batista from WrestleMania 30…
– The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum announced the 2018 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame inductions, which will take place the weekend of July 26-28 in Waterloo, Iowa…
* 2018 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame induction: Dan Severn and Owen Hart
* Lou Thesz Award: Booker T
* Frank Gotch Award: Bruiser Brody
* George Tragos Award: Ben Askren
* Jim Melby Award: Koji Miyamoto