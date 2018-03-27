Various News: WCW Saturday Night is Coming to The WWE Network, Free Daniel Bryan Match, National Wrestling Hall of Fame Announcements

– The WWE Network will begin adding episodes of WCW Saturday Night next week to the Vault section for VOD viewing. The current plan is to add the remainder of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling TV in May. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– WWE posted the follow9ing free WrestleMania match, featuring Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Batista from WrestleMania 30…

– The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum announced the 2018 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame inductions, which will take place the weekend of July 26-28 in Waterloo, Iowa…

* 2018 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame induction: Dan Severn and Owen Hart

* Lou Thesz Award: Booker T

* Frank Gotch Award: Bruiser Brody

* George Tragos Award: Ben Askren

* Jim Melby Award: Koji Miyamoto