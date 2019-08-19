WWE News: 20 Episodes of WCW Saturday Night Added to Network, Sasha Banks Most Savage Moments

WWE has announced that 20 more episodes of WCW Saturday Night, all from 1993, have been added to WWE Network. Below are WWE’s statement as well as two preview videos, one featuring a trailer and another featuring Ricky Steamboat vs. Barry Windham from January 9th, 1993.

20 new episodes of WCW Saturday Night added to WWE Network

More classic WCW action has been added to WWE Network with the new release of 20 WCW Saturday Night episodes from 1993.

Before Monday Nitro, Saturday Night was considered WCW’s “A” show, affectionately known as “The Mothership.” This new offering of Saturday Night episodes features a parade of legends and future WCW Hall of Famers including Sting, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, a pre-“Stone Cold” “Stunning” Steve Austin, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff and more.

This era of WCW Saturday Night, which ranges from January to May 1993, features no shortage of must-see moments in sports-entertainment history, from “Nature Boy” Ric Flair’s return to WCW to the start of Cactus Jack’s infamously hard-hitting rivalry with then-WCW Champion Vader.