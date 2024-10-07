Weapons Of Mass Destruction Match Added To MLW Slaughterhouse Tapings

Weapons of Mass Destruction match has been added to the TV taping portion of MLW Slaughterhouse. MLW issued the following:

Weapons of Mass Destruction match Set for MLW Slaughterhouse in St Pete added to Nov. 9 in Chicago

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a Weapons of Mass Destruction Match: Mads Krule Krugger vs. AKIRA at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

Buy tickets at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com starting at just $10.

The ringside area will be transformed into a war zone in Chicago! Military-grade equipment and mysterious crates filled with elements of destruction will be stationed around the ring, setting the stage for a bloody battle.

Krugger, who unleashed a fireball attack on AKIRA’s friend, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima, at FIGHTLAND, issued the challenge for this dangerous encounter.

Known for his brutal tactics as the CONTRA commander, Krugger is determined to continue the war against AKIRA and the MLW roster. AKIRA, undeterred by the threat of violence, immediately accepted the challenge, ready to throw down with his brand of combat.

With both prepared to risk everything, fans are left wondering what surprises will emerge when AKIRA or Krugger open the military crates lining the ring. As dangerous weapons are revealed, Cicero Stadium in Chicago will become the battleground.

This highly anticipated bout will be filmed exclusively for a future beIN SPORTS MLW TV broadcast.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Lucha Apocalypto live on YouTube card (9pm CT start)

Featuring:

Místico

Atlantis

Atlantis Jr.

Último Guerrero

Titán

Hechicero

Felino

Cesar Duran

Magnus

Bárbaro Cavernario

Esfinge

Star Jr.

Okumura

Lluvia

MLW Fighters

CMLL Luchadores

& MORE!

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT start)

Weapons of Mass Destruction

Mads Krule Krugger vs. AKIRA

Meet & Greets to be announced!

Buy tickets starting at $10 at http://www.luchatickets.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

REFUNDS

Refunds or exchanges are on a case by case basis.

PARKING

There are parking lots across the street as well as street parking readily available.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

From Interstate 290, take the Laramie exit heading South and travel 6 blocks. The Stadium will be on the left and you can find parking both North and South of the venue for only $5. From Interstate 55, take the Cicero exit and head north until 22nd Street. Take a left and then a right on S. Laramie Ave. Travel three blocks to Cicero Stadium and parking is both north and south of the venue for $5.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Take the CTA Pink Line to the last stop (54th/Cermak) going South. The station is located between 54th Avenue and Laramie Avenue, just north of Cermak Rd. Walk two blocks north and you’re at the Stadium.

