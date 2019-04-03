wrestling / News

Weather Forecast Shows Chance of Rain For New York Area During Wrestlemania

April 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It looks like there could be rain at the grandest stage of them all this Sunday. At this time, Weather.com is showing a high of 59 degrees with a 10% chance of rain in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, the site of Wrestlemania. Meanwhile, The Weather Network lists the high as 57 degrees with a 20% chance. Weatherbug has the high at 59 degrees with a 30% chance, while AccuWeather has the high at 61 degrees with a 25% chance.

If there is rain at the event, it won’t matter much in terms of the live show. There will be a cover over the ring to keep the wrestlers safe. The event will go on as scheduled, even if it does rain.

