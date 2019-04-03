wrestling / News
Weather Forecast Shows Chance of Rain For New York Area During Wrestlemania
April 3, 2019
It looks like there could be rain at the grandest stage of them all this Sunday. At this time, Weather.com is showing a high of 59 degrees with a 10% chance of rain in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, the site of Wrestlemania. Meanwhile, The Weather Network lists the high as 57 degrees with a 20% chance. Weatherbug has the high at 59 degrees with a 30% chance, while AccuWeather has the high at 61 degrees with a 25% chance.
If there is rain at the event, it won’t matter much in terms of the live show. There will be a cover over the ring to keep the wrestlers safe. The event will go on as scheduled, even if it does rain.
