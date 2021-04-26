wrestling / News
Wedding Proposal During Wrestler Training Tops 100,000 Views, Mick Foley Responds
April 25, 2021 | Posted by
Independent wrestler Laynie Luck shared a video being proposed to by her boyfriend, independent wrestler GPA, while they were training.
The video has been viewed over 105,000 times and gotten replies from the likes of Mustafa Ali, Naomi, Big Swole, Maria Kanellis, and Mick Foley, who said, “Quite possibly the BEST MARRIAGE PROPOSAL EVER!”
irish whip, up and over into the proposal 😭😭😭💍 pic.twitter.com/6RWifJ5lL8
— Laynie Luck (@LaynieLuck) April 25, 2021
Quite possibly the
BEST MARRIAGE PROPOSAL EVER! https://t.co/gAlRqvM8my
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 25, 2021
