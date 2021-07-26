Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Charlotte Nearly Sold Out

PWInsider reports that AEW’s special Fight for the Fallen episode of Dynamite in Charlotte this Wednesday is close to selling out. The event happens at the Bojangles Coliseum. Advance ticket sales outsold the company’s last visit to the city by a large amount. It’s possible the event may actually sell out by Wednesday. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* No Rules: Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage

* If Page & Dark Order Win, They Get Title Shots: The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Adam Page & The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson)

* IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer (c) vs. Hikuleo

* Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR

* Christian Cage & Jurassic Express vs. Angelico & Private Party

* Tony Khan to make huge announcement about upcoming event