WWE News: Wednesday’s Total Divas Preview, NXT TV Tapes in Atlanta This Week, Best of Episode Set For Wednesday
– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s episode of Total Divas…
“Nia confronts Alexa on her sketchy wedding plans and ruins the fun; Lana’s physical affection for women pushes Rusev to his limit as a husband; Carmella confronts Lana for messing with her career.”
– NXT tapes TV on January 4th in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.
– Wednesday’s NXT will be a two hour “Best of 2017” episode.