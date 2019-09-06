– WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and Smackdown Tag Team Champion Big E will be appearing at the New York Mets game this Monday, September 9, at Citifield as part of a special promotion to benefit Connor’s Cure when the Mets play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Promotional material issued by The Mets note:

Join the New York Mets and WWE Superstars in support of Connor’s Cure!

Established in memory of WWE fan, Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, who lost his battle with medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord. Connor’s Cure is dedicated to raising awareness and funds that support cutting-edge research at pediatric cancer facilities, while also advocating for increased public funding for pediatric cancer research.

The VIP Package includes a meet & greet with WWE Superstars from 5:30 to 6:30pm in the Bullpen Plaza and Field Box game seating.

Standard Package includes a signed Superstar photo and Coca-Cola Corner game tickets.

– Tickets for the 9/18 WWE NXT USA Network debut at Full Sail Live will officially go on sale this Monday 9/9.

– Kevin Owens’ WWE 2K20 Entrance

– Zelina Vega will be signing this Tuesday 9/10 at 12 PM in the Bronx at the Crickett Wireless store (2421 Grand Concourse).

– WWE has a live Raw event tonight in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada at Harbour Hall featuring Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin in a Street Fight, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss, plus The Revival, Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Lacey Evans, and Cesaro advertised.