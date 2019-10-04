wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H On “Paradigm Shift,” Macaulay Culkin On “SmackDown,” More
October 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Macaulay Culkin narrates a new WWE video looking at how The Rock got the word “smackdown” into the dictionary.
– Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon turns 71 years old today while WWE Producer Joseph Park (Abyss) turns 46, wrestling legend Bobby Fulton turns 59 and former WWE personality Mike Adamle turns 70. Also, today would have been the 91st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Chief Jay Strongbow.
– Triple H hypes tonight’s premiere of WWE SmackDown on Fox.
A new era of #SmackDown begins tonight. A paradigm shift in our industry. #GetReady @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/jtoUEGjcrR
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 4, 2019
