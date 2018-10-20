wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week in WWE Spotlights Launch of John Cena Children’s Book, Co-President Michelle Wilson Wins Make A Wish Award
October 20, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE released its This Week in WWE video segment highlighting the launch of John Cena’s new children’s book, Elbow Grease. You can check out that video below.
Courtesy of @WWENetwork's #ThisWeekInWWE, take a look at how @JohnCena's new children's book #ElbowGrease is sweeping the nation! pic.twitter.com/r8f4VEmDpo
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2018
– WWE shared a video of Co-President Michelle Wilson receiving the 2018 Chris Greicus Celebrity Award from Make A Wish. You can check out that video below.
.@MakeAWish Names @WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson the 2018 Chris Greicius Celebrity Award Winner. https://t.co/2qw1oV7vAg
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 19, 2018