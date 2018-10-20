Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week in WWE Spotlights Launch of John Cena Children’s Book, Co-President Michelle Wilson Wins Make A Wish Award

October 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released its This Week in WWE video segment highlighting the launch of John Cena’s new children’s book, Elbow Grease. You can check out that video below.

– WWE shared a video of Co-President Michelle Wilson receiving the 2018 Chris Greicus Celebrity Award from Make A Wish. You can check out that video below.

John Cena, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

