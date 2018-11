This Weekend’s NJPW Lion’s Break: Project 1 Lineups

– Here are the lineups for the NJPW Lion’s Break: Project 1 events, which take place on November 10th & 11th in Anaheim, CA, featuring LA Dojo students and NJPW stars.

November 10

* Karl Fredricks vs. Alex Coughlin

* Rocky Romero vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

* David Finlay & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. ACH & Clark Connors

* Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

November 11

* ACH vs. Karl Fredricks

* Jushin Liger vs. Clark Connors

* Hirooki Goto & Rocky Romero vs. Jeff Cobb & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Kenny Omega vs. David Finlay